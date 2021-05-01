Puducherry Election Results 2021: All Arrangements As Per Covid-19 Guidelines in Place for Counting of Votes

All arrangements are in place for counting of votes on Sunday as per Covid-19 guidelines for the assembly polls held on April 6 in Puducherry as political parties anxiously await the results. Counting is set to start at 8 am at all counting centres and all arrangements are in place to smoothly conduct the exercise, which would be monitored by observers, authorities said.

Directions, including RT-PCR tests and two doses of vaccination for candidates and agents to enter counting halls, would be followed strictly, they said. Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo participated in a virtual meet chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, who reviewed the counting arrangements in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The Congress-led Secular Democratic alliance is vying for power with the AINRC-led NDA in the Union Territory which has 30 Assembly seats. While AINRC fielded candidates in 16 of the total 30 constituencies the BJP is contesting nine seats, while the AIADMK is contesting five seats.

As many as 1,382 personnel would be deployed for counting of votes in the UT, while about 400 police personnel shall be on security duties.

(with inputs from PTI)

