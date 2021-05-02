Pudukkottai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

180. Pudukkottai (पुदुक्कोट्टई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Pudukkottai is part of 24. Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.95%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.76%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,43,972 eligible electors, of which 1,19,273 were male, 1,24,678 female and 21 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pudukkottai in 2021 is 1045.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,27,802 eligible electors, of which 1,12,078 were male, 1,15,717 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,77,408 eligible electors, of which 88,686 were male, 88,722 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pudukkottai in 2016 was 69. In 2011, there were 69.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Periyannan Arassu of DMK won in this seat by defeating Karthik Thondaiman of AIADMK by a margin of 2,084 votes which was 1.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 39.19% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Muthukumaran.P of CPI won in this seat defeating Periyannan Arassu of DMK by a margin of 3,101 votes which was 2.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 46.78% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 180. Pudukkottai Assembly segment of Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tiruchirappalli Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Tiruchirappalli Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 18 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Pudukkottai are: Karthik Thondaiman (AIADMK), M Subramanian (DMDK), V Muthuraja (DMK), Vengadeshwaran (BSP), Kumar (MIPA), Sasikumar (NTK), M Saravana Deva (NMK), S Moorthy (MNM), I Abdullah (IND), Karuppaiah C (IND), S Karthikeyan (IND), Karthikeyan (IND), S Sahul Ameedu (IND), S Soundar Raja (IND), K Dhanagopal (IND), Durai Guna (IND), V N Muthukumar (IND), M Rajinikanth (IND), A Rajasekar (IND), P Vijayakumar (IND), N Veeriah (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.94%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.85%, while it was 79.05% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 180. Pudukkottai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 256. In 2011 there were 198 polling stations.

EXTENT:

180. Pudukkottai constituency comprises of the following areas of Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu: Pudukkottai Taluk Alangudi Taluk (Part) Pallavarayanpathai, IIaikadividuthi, Thirumanancheri, Pattathikadu, Kurumbivayal, Keelatheru, Therkutheru, Vadatheru, Vanakkankadu, Mullankuruchi South, Mullankuruchi North, Kanakkankadu, Karuppattipatti, Ayippatti, Valangondanviduthy, Vellalaviduthy, Adiranviduthy, Malaiyur, Therkutheru, Theethanipatty, Ponnamviduthy, Mankottai and Kalapam villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Pudukkottai.

The total area covered by Pudukkottai is 505 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pudukkottai is: 10°26’57.8"N 78°57’35.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Pudukkottai results.

