1-min read

Pulakeshinagar Election Results 2018 Live Updates: INC's R. Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy Won

Live election result of 159 Pulakeshinagar constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Pulakeshinagar MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 1:32 PM IST
Pulakeshinagar Election Results 2018 Live Updates: INC's R. Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy Won
Live election result of 159 Pulakeshinagar constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Pulakeshinagar MLA.
Pulakeshinagar (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore North Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,31,913 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,18,396 are male, 1,13,480 female and 37 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 95.85 and the approximate literacy rate is 86%.
Live Status INC R. Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC9757477.18%R. Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy
JD(S)1594812.61%B. Prasanna Kumar
BJP94797.50%Susheela Devaraj
NOTA14021.11%Nota
IND6360.50%D. Anbarasan
IND3240.26%Priya
AAP3010.24%Siddagangaiah.R(Siddu)
RPI(A)1600.13%Raghuraman.G
IND1340.11%Ayyappa.K
AIMEP1080.09%Srikanth Seetharam
FCI1030.08%Shivakumar
GAP1020.08%Sunstar D.Jayaram
IND920.07%Gunalan.M
RMVP690.05%M. Lokesh

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 10,199 votes (10.15%) securing 48.75% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 56.37%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 17,669 votes (22.5%) registering 50.41% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 53.33%.

Check the table below for Pulakeshinagar live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
