Pulled up by EC over AAP Meeting, Banquet Hall Owner Says Session Organised by Local Leader

The BJP had filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer of Delhi, accusing AAP members and its MLA Amanatullah Khan of hosting meetings inside mosques to seek votes.

PTI

Updated:May 8, 2019, 8:22 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his deputy Manish Sisodia addresses the media regarding the Saturday's attack on him during an election roadshow, in New Delhi, May 5, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The owner of a banquet hall, where Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members apparently attended a meeting without prior approval, Tuesday replied to the poll panel, saying that the session was organised by the leader of a local outfit.

On Saturday, the BJP had filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer of Delhi, accusing AAP members and its MLA Amanatullah Khan of hosting meetings inside mosques to seek votes.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta had alleged in the complaint that one such meeting was held at a banquet hall in Lal Miyan on May 4 at 9pm.

The complaint was forwarded to the returning officer of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat.

A flying squad subsequently reached the spot and recorded videos of the meeting, following which the returning officer issued a show-cause notice to the banquet hall owner.

In his reply, the owner said the meeting was organised by a local leader, who has now been issued a show-cause notice seeking to know why the meeting was held without approval and the reason behind AAP leaders being present there.

The BJP last week had filed a separate complaint with the Election Commission against AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that they were using the Delhi Waqf Board funds for their "minority appeasement" politics.
