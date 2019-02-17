English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pulwama Attack: MNS Asks Music Companies to Drop Pakistani Singers
After the Uri attacks, the Raj Thackeray-led party had similarly set a 48-hour deadline for all Pakistani artists working in India to leave the country in 2016.
File photo of Raj Thackeray. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: Following the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, the film wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Saturday asked music label companies to stop working with Pakistani singers.
"We have verbally communicated to Indian music companies like T-Series, Sony Music, Venus, Tips Music etc to not work with Pakistani singers. These companies should stop it immediately or we will take action in our own style," Amey Khopkar, head of the MNS Chitrapat Sena told PTI.
Recently, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series had collaborated with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam for two different singles.
"They have removed their songs (from the company's YouTube channel) post our warning," Khopkar claimed.
In 2016, after the Uri attacks, the Raj Thackeray-led party had similarly set a 48-hour deadline for all Pakistani artists working in India to leave the country.
