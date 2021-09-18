'Curtains for Captain Amarinder Singh': Two Senior Congress Leaders on Punjab Crisis

It seems like it will be curtains for Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, two senior Congress leaders in the state have told News18 speaking on the condition of anonymity. Their names are also being speculated amongst those of some others to be the new Punjab Chief Minister.

“The only thing that is crystal clear is that it is curtains now for Captain Amarinder Singh,” one leader said. The second leader said the same, adding that this was only reason why a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting had been called and two observers had also been sent by the party high command from Delhi. “The CLP meeting had not been called for so long. The reason it has been called now is to replace the leader,” the second Congress leader has told News18.

Both leaders however made light of the speculation around the names as the replacement. “The first big job is for the party to make Captain resign. He is not expected to go down without a fight. The name of the replacement is only known to the three members of the Gandhi family and no one else,” the second leader said. He however added that it was common sense that the replacement should be a Sikh turbaned leader. “It may be difficult to experiment on that count in Punjab,” he said.

The leader said that Arvind Kejriwal’s party lost in the last elections as AAP did not announce the name of a Sikh CM face then, something that Kejriwal has promised to announce now. The first leader also said it was “premature” to speculate who the replacement could be but added that whoever comes in next will be bad news for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the Punjab elections. He added that he had not been in touch with the AICC or party high command for many weeks.

