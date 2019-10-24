Punahana Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पुन्हाना): Mohommad Ilyas of Congress Wins

Punahana (पुन्हाना), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mewat district of Haryana and is part of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.37% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 54.08%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,72,398 eligible electors, of which 93,423 were male, 78,974 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 159 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,51,538 eligible electors, of which 82,241 were male, 69,297 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 159 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,11,551.

Punahana has an elector sex ratio of 845.34.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Rahish Khan of IND won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 3141 votes which was 2.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 29.56% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Mohammed Ilyas of INLD won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 2688 votes which was 3.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 23.22% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 81. Punahana Assembly segment of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Gurgaon Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 25 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 70.81%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 76.54%, while it was 72.84 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.73%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 194 polling stations in 81. Punahana constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 144.

Extent: 81. Punahana constituency comprises of the following areas of Mewat district of Haryana: Punahana Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Punahana is: 27.8726 77.1663.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Punahana results.

