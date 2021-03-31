politics

Punalur Candidate List: Key Contests in Punalur Assembly Constituency of Kerala
Punalur Candidate List: Key Contests in Punalur Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Punalur constituency are: P. S. Supal of CPI, Abdul Rahman Randathani of IUML, Ayoor Murali of BJP

Punalur Assembly constituency in Kollam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Punalur seat is part of the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Adv.K.Raju of CPI won from this seat beating Dr.A.Younus Kunju of IUML by a margin of 33,582 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Adv.K.Raju of CPI won from this this constituency defeating Adv.Johnson Abraham of INC by a margin of 18,005 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kollam Parliamentary constituency RSP was ahead in the Punalur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Punalur constituency are: P. S. Supal of CPI, Abdul Rahman Randathani of IUML, Ayoor Murali of BJP

first published:March 31, 2021, 16:07 IST