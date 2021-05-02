Punalur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

121. Punalur (पुनलुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Kollam district of Kerala. It shares a border with Tamilnadu (Tenkasi, Tirunelveli Districts). Punalur is part of 18. Kollam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.13%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.77%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,05,830 eligible electors, of which 97,854 were male, 1,07,974 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Punalur in 2021 is 1103.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,04,628 eligible electors, of which 96,985 were male, 1,07,643 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,87,071 eligible electors, of which 89,953 were male, 1,00,041 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Punalur in 2016 was 716. In 2011, there were 605.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv.K.Raju of CPI won in this seat by defeating Dr.A.Younus Kunju of IUML by a margin of 33,582 votes which was 23.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 56.85% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Adv.K.Raju of CPI won in this seat defeating Adv.Johnson Abraham of INC by a margin of 18,005 votes which was 13.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 54.52% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RSP got the most votes in 121. Punalur Assembly segment of Kollam Lok Sabha constituency. RSP won the Kollam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and RSP won the Kollam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Punalur are: Abdurahiman Randathani (IUML), Ayoor Murali (BJP), P S Supal (CPI), Prakash Anchal (ADHRMP), K Mahesh (SUCOIC), Thenmala Nagarajan (IND), Shibu M Skaria (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 69.36%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 70.61%, while it was 70.14% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 121. Punalur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 183. In 2011 there were 179 polling stations.

EXTENT:

121. Punalur constituency comprises of the following areas of Kollam district of Kerala: Punalur Municipality and Anchal, Ariyankavu, Edamulakkal, Eroor, Karavaloor, Kulathupuzha and Thenmala Panchayats in Pathanapuram Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kollam.

The total area covered by Punalur is 929 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Punalur is: 8°57’09.4"N 77°04’17.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Punalur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam