Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Pundri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पुंडरी):Randhir Singh Gollen Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pundri (पुंडरी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:03 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
IND
Randhir Singh Gollen
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Pundri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पुंडरी):Randhir Singh Gollen Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pundri (पुंडरी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Pundri (पुंडरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaithal district of Haryana and is part of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.24% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,81,938 eligible electors, of which 97,727 were male, 84,210 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 738 service voters had also registered to vote.

Pundri Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
28497
100.00%
Randhir Singh Gollen
JJP
--
0.00%
Rajesh Kumar Raju Dhull Pai
IND
--
0.00%
Dinesh Kaushik
INC
--
0.00%
Satbir Bhana
NOTA
--
0.00%
Nota
SUCI(C)
--
0.00%
Comrede Krishan Chand
SHP
--
0.00%
Sushil Kumar
IND
--
0.00%
Hitender
IND
--
0.00%
Kris Sheokand
INLD
--
0.00%
Gian Singh
BSP
--
0.00%
Sunita Dhull
BJP
--
0.00%
Vedpal Advocate
IND
--
0.00%
Narender Sharma

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,66,546 eligible electors, of which 90,493 were male, 76,056 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 738 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,46,691.

Pundri has an elector sex ratio of 861.69.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Dinesh Kaushik of IND won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 4832 votes which was 3.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 27.78% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Sultan of IND won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4051 votes which was 3.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 31.71% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 18. Pundri Assembly segment of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. Kurukshetra Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 21 contestants and in 2009 elections 20 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 75.24%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 82.82%, while it was 83.7 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.58%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 184 polling stations in 18. Pundri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 161.

Extent: 18. Pundri constituency comprises of the following areas of Kaithal district of Haryana: KCs Dhand, Pundri, Pai, PCs Barot and Teek of Kaithal-I KC and Pundri (Municipal Committee) of Kaithal Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Pundri is: 29.7728 76.6132.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Pundri results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram