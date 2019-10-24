Pundri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पुंडरी):Randhir Singh Gollen Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Pundri (पुंडरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaithal district of Haryana and is part of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.24% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,81,938 eligible electors, of which 97,727 were male, 84,210 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 738 service voters had also registered to vote.

Pundri Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND 28497 100.00% Randhir Singh Gollen LEADING JJP -- 0.00% Rajesh Kumar Raju Dhull Pai IND -- 0.00% Dinesh Kaushik INC -- 0.00% Satbir Bhana NOTA -- 0.00% Nota SUCI(C) -- 0.00% Comrede Krishan Chand SHP -- 0.00% Sushil Kumar IND -- 0.00% Hitender IND -- 0.00% Kris Sheokand INLD -- 0.00% Gian Singh BSP -- 0.00% Sunita Dhull BJP -- 0.00% Vedpal Advocate IND -- 0.00% Narender Sharma

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,66,546 eligible electors, of which 90,493 were male, 76,056 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 738 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,46,691.

Pundri has an elector sex ratio of 861.69.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Dinesh Kaushik of IND won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 4832 votes which was 3.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 27.78% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Sultan of IND won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4051 votes which was 3.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 31.71% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 18. Pundri Assembly segment of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. Kurukshetra Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 21 contestants and in 2009 elections 20 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 75.24%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 82.82%, while it was 83.7 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.58%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 184 polling stations in 18. Pundri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 161.

Extent: 18. Pundri constituency comprises of the following areas of Kaithal district of Haryana: KCs Dhand, Pundri, Pai, PCs Barot and Teek of Kaithal-I KC and Pundri (Municipal Committee) of Kaithal Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Pundri is: 29.7728 76.6132.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Pundri results.

