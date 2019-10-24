Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Pune Cantonment Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पुणे कॅन्टोन्मेंट, Pune Cantt): Kamble Sunil Dnyandev of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pune Cantonment (पुणे कॅन्टोन्मेंट, Pune Cantt) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
INC
Bagwe Ramesh Anandrao
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Pune Cantonment Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पुणे कॅन्टोन्मेंट, Pune Cantt): Kamble Sunil Dnyandev of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pune Cantonment (पुणे कॅन्टोन्मेंट, Pune Cantt) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

214. Pune Cantonment ( ( Pune Cantt) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Pune Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.71% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.65%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,90,834 eligible electors, of which 1,49,468 were male, 1,41,358 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 93 service voters had also registered to vote.

Pune Cantonment Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Randhir Nandkumar Dattatray
SBP
--
--
Ranjana Subhash Jadhav
IND
--
--
Rakesh Suresh Randive
IND
--
--
Mukesh Madhukar Dhiwar
VBA
--
--
Laxman Arde
MNS
--
--
Manisha Satish Sarode Bhise
HAP
--
--
Sachin Rohidas Chavan
HDJP
--
--
Sambhaji Ramchandra Mhaske
IND
--
--
Dr.ashwini Ramchandra Lokhande
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Tukaram Pandurang Kambale
IND
--
--
Suraj Balkrushna Baviskar
IND
--
--
Shendge Ganesh Dadu
IND
--
--
Kishor Shivaji Khandagale
BMKP
--
--
Kishor Daji Tupare
IND
--
--
Balu Tulshiram Shinde
IND
--
--
Bharat Suresh Avchite
INC
--
--
Bagwe Ramesh Anandrao
IND
--
--
Ashok Ahire
IND
--
--
Amit Shankar More
IND
--
--
Amol S. Tujare
BSP
--
--
Chalwadi Hulgesh Mariappa
IND
--
--
Dattatrey Vishnu Adsul
BJP
--
--
Kamble Sunil Dnyandev
AAP
--
--
Khemdev Rambhau Sonwane
AIMIM
--
--
Heena Shafique Momin
IND
--
--
Hanumant Shrirang Kamble
IND
--
--
Dnyandev Pandurang Kamble
IND
--
--
Adv. Nilesh Vijay Pawar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,92,125 eligible electors, of which 1,50,368 were male, 1,41,757 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 93 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,18,346.

Pune Cantonment has an elector sex ratio of 945.74.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dilip Kamble of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 14955 votes which was 10.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.63% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bagwe Rameshanandrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 37325 votes which was 32.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 57.38% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 214. Pune Cantonment Assembly segment of Pune Lok Sabha constituency. Pune Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 28 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 20 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 43.7%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 47.24%, while it was 35.93 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.54%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 274 polling stations in 214. Pune Cantonment constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 282.

Extent: 214. Pune Cantonment constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Pune Municipal Corporation-(Part) - Ward No. 16, 18, 24 to 25, 69 to 75, 77, 79 to 80, 83 to 85, 102, 104 and Pune Cantonment.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Pune Cantonment is: 18.5094 73.9148.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Pune Cantonment results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram