Pune Cantonment Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पुणे कॅन्टोन्मेंट, Pune Cantt): Kamble Sunil Dnyandev of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pune Cantonment (पुणे कॅन्टोन्मेंट, Pune Cantt) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
214. Pune Cantonment ( ( Pune Cantt) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Pune Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.71% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.65%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,90,834 eligible electors, of which 1,49,468 were male, 1,41,358 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 93 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,92,125 eligible electors, of which 1,50,368 were male, 1,41,757 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 93 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,18,346.
Pune Cantonment has an elector sex ratio of 945.74.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dilip Kamble of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 14955 votes which was 10.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.63% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Bagwe Rameshanandrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 37325 votes which was 32.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 57.38% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 214. Pune Cantonment Assembly segment of Pune Lok Sabha constituency. Pune Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 28 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 20 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 43.7%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 47.24%, while it was 35.93 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.54%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 274 polling stations in 214. Pune Cantonment constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 282.
Extent: 214. Pune Cantonment constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Pune Municipal Corporation-(Part) - Ward No. 16, 18, 24 to 25, 69 to 75, 77, 79 to 80, 83 to 85, 102, 104 and Pune Cantonment.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Pune Cantonment is: 18.5094 73.9148.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Pune Cantonment results.
