Pune Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pune (पुणे) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

May 23, 2019, 5:44 AM IST
34. Pune is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.32% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.08%. The estimated literacy level of Pune is 89.8%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Anil Shirole of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,15,769 votes which was 31.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.37% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 29 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Kalmadi Suresh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 25,701 votes which was 3.50% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 38.09% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 36 contestants in 2009.

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.14% and in 2009, the constituency registered 40.68% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Pune was: Anil Shirole (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,49,561 men, 8,86,266 women and 8 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Pune Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Pune is: 18.5203 73.8543

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पुणे, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); পুণে, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); पुणे, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); પુને, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); பூனே, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); పూణే, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಪುಣೆ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); പൂനെ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
