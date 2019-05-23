Pune Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Pune Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Hemant Baburao Kolekar Patil Alias Hemant Patil INC -- -- Mohan Joshi IND -- -- Kshirsagar Kanchan Devdas IND -- -- Sanjay Baburao Jadhav IND -- -- Sawant Chandrakant Parmeshwar IND -- -- Rahul Vishwas Joshi IND -- -- Vijay Laxaman Saroade IND -- -- Znyoshovijayprakash NOTA -- -- Nota APOI -- -- Prof. Nalawade Hanmant Mahadeo BPSP -- -- Nikhil Umesh Zingade BRSP -- -- Chincholikar Jayant Eknath PRP -- -- Krupal Paluskar VBA -- -- Anil Narayan Jadhav HBP -- -- Amol Jayraj Shinde IND -- -- Rakesh Prabhakar Chavan IND -- -- Ravindra Bansiram Mahapure BKP -- -- Sayyad Raj Faiyaz BHMP -- -- Sim Khirid HAP -- -- Rajesh Surendrakumar Agrawal PUP -- -- Adv. Ramesh Devaram Dharmavat BMP -- -- Balasaheb Misal Patil SBP -- -- Adv. Mahesh Gajendragadkar RJP(S) -- -- Suhas Popat Gajarmal IND -- -- Amol Alias Yabes S. Tujare IND -- -- Javed Shabbir Sayyed IND -- -- Johnson Vasant Kolhapure IND -- -- Jafar Khurshid Choudhari BJP -- -- Girish Bhalchandra Bapat IND -- -- Anand Prakash Vanjape IND -- -- Adv. Kumar Devba Kalel Patil BSP -- -- Uttam Pandurang Shinde

34. Pune is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.32% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.08%. The estimated literacy level of Pune is 89.8%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Anil Shirole of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,15,769 votes which was 31.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.37% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 29 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kalmadi Suresh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 25,701 votes which was 3.50% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 38.09% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 36 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.14% and in 2009, the constituency registered 40.68% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Pune was: Anil Shirole (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,49,561 men, 8,86,266 women and 8 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Pune is: 18.5203 73.8543Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पुणे, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); পুণে, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); पुणे, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); પુને, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); பூனே, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); పూణే, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಪುಣೆ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); പൂനെ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam)