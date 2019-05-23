English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pune Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pune (पुणे) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pune (पुणे) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
34. Pune is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.32% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.08%. The estimated literacy level of Pune is 89.8%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Anil Shirole of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,15,769 votes which was 31.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.37% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 29 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Kalmadi Suresh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 25,701 votes which was 3.50% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 38.09% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 36 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.14% and in 2009, the constituency registered 40.68% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Pune was: Anil Shirole (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,49,561 men, 8,86,266 women and 8 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Pune Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Pune is: 18.5203 73.8543
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पुणे, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); পুণে, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); पुणे, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); પુને, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); பூனே, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); పూణే, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಪುಣೆ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); പൂനെ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Pune Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Hemant Baburao Kolekar Patil Alias Hemant Patil
INC
--
--
Mohan Joshi
IND
--
--
Kshirsagar Kanchan Devdas
IND
--
--
Sanjay Baburao Jadhav
IND
--
--
Sawant Chandrakant Parmeshwar
IND
--
--
Rahul Vishwas Joshi
IND
--
--
Vijay Laxaman Saroade
IND
--
--
Znyoshovijayprakash
NOTA
--
--
Nota
APOI
--
--
Prof. Nalawade Hanmant Mahadeo
BPSP
--
--
Nikhil Umesh Zingade
BRSP
--
--
Chincholikar Jayant Eknath
PRP
--
--
Krupal Paluskar
VBA
--
--
Anil Narayan Jadhav
HBP
--
--
Amol Jayraj Shinde
IND
--
--
Rakesh Prabhakar Chavan
IND
--
--
Ravindra Bansiram Mahapure
BKP
--
--
Sayyad Raj Faiyaz
BHMP
--
--
Sim Khirid
HAP
--
--
Rajesh Surendrakumar Agrawal
PUP
--
--
Adv. Ramesh Devaram Dharmavat
BMP
--
--
Balasaheb Misal Patil
SBP
--
--
Adv. Mahesh Gajendragadkar
RJP(S)
--
--
Suhas Popat Gajarmal
IND
--
--
Amol Alias Yabes S. Tujare
IND
--
--
Javed Shabbir Sayyed
IND
--
--
Johnson Vasant Kolhapure
IND
--
--
Jafar Khurshid Choudhari
BJP
--
--
Girish Bhalchandra Bapat
IND
--
--
Anand Prakash Vanjape
IND
--
--
Adv. Kumar Devba Kalel Patil
BSP
--
--
Uttam Pandurang Shinde
