Punganur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Punganur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Bode Ramachandra Yadav IND -- -- G.T.Narayana IND -- -- V.Pattabi IND -- -- P.Munirathnam PPOI -- -- Adivipalle Krishnappa INC -- -- S.Safiya NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Ganna Madan Mohan Babu YSRCP -- -- Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy TDP -- -- N.Anesha Reddy

165. Punganur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Chittoor district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,29,261 voters of which 1,13,542 are male and 1,15,700 are female and 19 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Punganur, recorded a voter turnout of 85.15%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.1% and in 2009, 83.39% of Punganur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Peddireddigari Ramachandra Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 31,731 votes which was 17.13% of the total votes polled. Peddireddigari Ramachandra Reddy polled a total of 1,85,213 (51.64%) votes.INC's Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the JD(S) candidate by a margin of 40727 (25.01%) votes. Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy polled 1,62,821 which was 51.64% of the total votes polled.Punganur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पुन्गनूरु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పుంగనూరు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)