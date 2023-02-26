The Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab is likely to approach the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking its intervention in calling the state budget session as it continues to be on a collision course with the governor.

The move comes in wake of governor Banwarilal Purohit denying permission to the state government to summon the budget session in the Vidhan Sabha until he had taken legal advice on tweets and a letter written against him by Mann.

The state government had recommended that the budget session should be held from March 3 to 24. “Glimpses of the world’s largest democracy… Go to the Supreme Court to elect a mayor despite the majority in Delhi… Go to the Supreme Court to make deputy mayor… The Punjab Vidhan Sabha has to go to the Supreme Court to conduct the budget session… The search for democracy continues…” he tweeted, announcing his decision to move the court.

Even during his visit to Gujarat, the chief minister took a dig at Purohit. “Raj Bhawans in the country are turning into BJP headquarters and governors act like the BJP’s star campaigners. In a democracy, elected persons take decisions and not selected ones. We know how to fight our battles and cannot be intimidated by the ED or CBI,” he said.

On February 23, the governor sent a letter to Mann saying he will decide on allowing the budget session on March 3, only after he has sought legal advice on the “extremely derogatory and patently constitutional tweets and letter” written by CM Bhagwant Mann in response to his letter earlier this month.

After the governor sent this letter, the party started exploring legal options. “It is a settled law that the governor has to summon the assembly as per the advice of the cabinet sought to be overridden by the governor. We have been forced to move the Supreme Court on something as basic as summoning the budget session of Punjab assembly,” said AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

