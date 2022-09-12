Punjab: AAP Minister in Soup After Audio Clip ‘Planning Extortion’ Goes Viral; He Says ‘It’s Conspiracy’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has landed in another trouble as an audio clip reportedly went viral where Punjab cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari and his close aide were allegedly planning to extort money from officials and transporters. The Opposition parties including the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to sack Sarari.

Though the Opposition claimed it is an open and shut case, Sarari has refuted the allegations and filed a complaint with the police, India Today reported.

Sarari, who holds the charge of the minister of Freedom Fighter Defense services, Welfare Food Processing and Horticulture departments, demanded the action against those circulating the “fake” audio clip and said it is a conspiracy against him.

This came days after health minister Dr Vijay Singla was removed from Bhagwant Mann Cabinet over corruption charges.

Congress, BJP Seek Sarari’s Removal from Punjab Cabinet

Sharing the purported audio clip, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira said it is a test of Mann on the issue of corruption. He said if CM Mann retains Sarari, it would mean action against Singla was bogus.

Its now a test of @BhagwantMann on d issue of corruption in high places as he arrested Dr Singla on charges that were never made public but in d case of Minister Sarari his audio on corruption is in public domain?If he retains Sarari it would mean action against Singla was bogus pic.twitter.com/wDJExG5vpD — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) September 11, 2022

People of Punjab are so dejected to see what rotten leaders they’ve elected in the name of “Badlav”slogan of @AamAadmiParty ! This Food Minister is conspiring to lay a trap and extract money! This sort of blatant corruption is unheard of! Lets see what action @BhagwantMann takes? pic.twitter.com/FF1e7VBzjY — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) September 11, 2022

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also demanded removal of Sarari and said the matter involving him is serious.

Time for @BhagwantMann Sahab to practice what he & @AamAadmiParty have been preaching. It’s an open & shut case against Fauja Singh Sarari. You sacked Vijay Singla. What is stopping you from sacking Sarari, when case against him is more serious with everything in public domain. — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) September 12, 2022

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the AAP came to power promising “corruption-free” government and even did gimmicks of launching helpline but now fails to take any action against Minister Fauja Singh Sarai despite leaked audio conversation of his OSD.

Punjabis are now seeing the real face of @AamAadmiParty which demands Bharat Ratna for tainted Delhi ministers Sisodia and Jain. The same Delhi Model of scams & protecting corrupt ministers is now implemented in Punjab

This wasn’t expected from you @BhagwantMann Ji@News18Punjab https://t.co/8MyAVshrjM — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 11, 2022

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here