Punjab Assembly Election 2022 results have been declared. Punjab has been taken over by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has snatched the state from the ruling Congress party. AAP has secured victory over 92 seats out of a total of 117, while Indian National Congress managed to take only 18 seats followed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and others.

Riding on voter resentment of traditional parties, the fledgling AAP swept Punjab elections, snatching seats from several heavyweight candidates from other parties. The AAP’s leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised the party’s success in Punjab as “revolutionary".

The AAP’s wave was so strong that even bigwigs like SAD patriarch and five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and former Congress chief minister Amarinder Singh lost their respective Lambi and Patiala constituencies. SAD president Sukhbir Badal, out-going-Congress chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress Chairman Navjot Singh Sidhu all of these big figures lost their seats.

Now AAP’s candidate Bhagwat Singh Mann from Dhuri is all set to become the chief minister of Punjab.

Mann along with his mother Harpal Kaur and sister Manpreet Kaur had addressed the people standing outside his house in Sangrur.

Addressing the people, Mann said: “You have fulfilled your responsibility very well, now it is my turn to fulfil the responsibility.”

“We have good intentions, that is why the people of Punjab have trusted us. Trust me, change will be visible in a month. Now you will not have to go to the offices of government employees. Government officers won’t hinder your work by making excuses. Now the public servants will come to your houses and localities to do their job,” he stated.

Here is the complete list of winners in the respective constituencies:

Sandeep Jakhar (Congress): Abohar

Sukhwinder Singh Kotli (Congress): Adampur

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (AAP): Ajnala

Prof. Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra (AAP): Amargarh

Gurinder Singh Garry Birring (AAP): Amloh

Ajay Gupta (AAP): Amritsar Central

Jeevan Jyot Kaur (AAP): Amritsar East

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh (AAP): Amritsar North

Inderbir Singh Nijjar (AAP): Amritsar South

Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhu (AAP): Amritsar West

Harjot Singh Bains (AAP): Anandpur Sahib

Kulwant Singh Sidhu (AAP): Atam Nagar

Jaswinder Singh (AAP): Attari

Dalbir Singh Tong (AAP): Baba Bakala

Santosh Kumari Katariaa (AAP): Balachaur

Amandep Singh Musafir (AAP): Balluana

Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi (SAD): Banga

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (AAP): Barnala

Rupinder Singh (AAP): Bassi Pathana

Amansher Singh (Sery Kalsi) (AAP): Batala

Amit Rattan Kotfatta (AAP): Bathinda Rural

Jagroop Singh Gill (AAP): Bathinda Urban

Labh Singh Ugoke (AAP): Bhadaur

Amritpal Singh Sukhanand (AAP): Bhagha Puran

Lal Chand (AAP): Bhoa

Sukhpal Singh Khaira (Congress): Bholath

Jagsir Singh (AAP): Bhucho Mandi

Budh Ram (AAP): Budhlada

Dr Raj Kumar (Congress): Chabbewal

Charanjit Singh (AAP): Chamkaur Sahib

Manpreet Singh Ayali (SAD): Dakha

Karambir Singh (AAP): Dasuya

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (Congress): Dera Baba Nanak

Kuljit Singh Randhawa (AAP): Dera Bassi

Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose (AAP): Dharamkot

Bhagwant Mann (AAP): Dhuri

Aruna Chaudhary (Congress): Dina Nagar

Harpal Singh Cheema (AAP): Dirba

Gurdit Singh Sekhon (AAP): Farikot

Tripti Rajinder Singh Bajwa (Congress): Fatehgarh Churian

Lakhbir Singh Rai (AAP): Fatehgarh Sahib

Narinder Pal Singh Sawna (AAP): Fazilka

Ranbir Singh (AAP): Firozpur City

Rajneesh Kumar Dahiya (AAP): Firozpur Rural

Jai Krishan (AAP): Garhshankar

Gurlal Ghanaur (AAP): Ghanaur

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring (Congress): Gidderbaha

Jiwan Singh Sangowal (AAP): Gill

Gurbachan Singh Babehali (Congress): Gurdaspur

Fauja Singh (AAP): Guru Har Sahai

Bram Shanker (Jimpa) (AAP): Hoshiarpur

Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (AAP): Jagraon

Amolak Singh (AAP): Jaitu

Jagdeep Kamboj (AAP): Jalalabad

Pargat Singh Powar (Congress): Jalandhar Cantt

Raman Arora (AAP): Jalandhar Central

Avtar Singh Junior (Congress): Jalandhar North

Sheetal Angural (AAP): Jalandhar West

Harbhajan Singh ETO (AAP): Jandiala

Rana Gurjeet Singh (Congress): Kapurthala

Balkar Singh (AAP): Kartarpur

Manjinder Singh Lalpura (AAP): Khadoor Sahib

Tarunpreet Singh Sond (AAP): Khanna

Gagan Anmol Mann (AAP): Kharar

Sarvan Singh Dhun (AAP): Khem Karan

Kultar Singh Sandhwan (AAP): Kotkapura

Gurmeet Singh Khudian (AAP): Lambi

Barinder Kumar Goyal Vakeel (AAP): Lehra

Ashok Parashar (Pappi) (AAP): Ludhiana Central

Daljit Singh Grewal (AAP): Ludhiana East

Madan Lal Bagga (AAP): Ludhiana North

Rajinder Pal Kaur (AAP): Ludhiana South

Gurpreet Bassi Gogi (AAP): Ludhiana West

Ganieve Kaur Majithia (SAD): Majitha

Mohammad Jamil ur Rahman (AAP): Malerkotla

Baljit Kaur (AAP): Malout

Dr Vijay Singla (AAP): Mansa

Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana (AAP): Maur

Kulwant Singh Pandori (AAP): Mehal Kalan

Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora (AAP): Moga

Jangi Lal Mahajan (BJP): Mukerian

Jagdeep Singh ‘Kaka Brar’ (AAP): Muktsar

Gurudev Singh dev Maan (AAP): Nabha

Inderjit Kaur Mann (AAP): Nakodar

Dr Nachhatar Pal (BSP): Nawan Shahr

Manjit Singh Bilaspur (AAP): Nihal Singhwala

Ashwini Kumar Sharma (BJP): Pathankot

Ajit Pal Singh Kohli (AAP): Patiala

Dr Balbir Singh (AAP): Patiala Rural

Laljit Singh Bhullar (AAP): Patti

Manwinder Singh Giaspura (AAP): Payal

Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal (Congress): Phagwara

Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary (Congress): Phillaur

Partap Singh Bajwa (Congress): Qadian

Hakam Singh Thekedar (AAP): Raikot

Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria (Congress): Raja Sansi

Neena Mittal (AAP): Rajpura

Balkar Singh Sidhu (AAP): Rampura Phul

Dinesh Kumar Chadha (AAP): Rupnagar

Kulwant Singh (AAP): S.A.S Nagar

Hardeep Singh Mundian (AAP): Sahnewal

Chetan Singh Jourmajra (AAP): Samana

Jagtar Singh Diyalpura (AAP): Samrala

Narinder Kaur Bharaj (AAP): Sangrur

Harmit Singh Pathanmajra (AAP):Sanour

Gurpreet Singh Banawali (AAP): Sardulgarh

Hardev Singh Laddi (Congress): Shahkot

Rana Inder Partap Singh (Independent): Sultanpur Lodhi

Dr Ravjot Singh (AAP): Sham Chaurasi

Kulwant Singh Bazigar (AAP): Shutrana

Amarpal Singh (AAP): Sri Hargobindpur

Naresh Puri (Congress): Sujanpur

Aman Arora (AAP): Sunam

Prof. Baljinder Kaur (AAP): Talwandi Sabo

Dr Kahmiri Singh Sohal (AAP): Tarn Taran

Jasvir Singh Raja Gill (AAP): Urmar

Naresh Kataria (AAP): Zira

