Punjab Assembly Polls: Drive Begins for Registration, Correction of Details in Voter List

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Friday said a special campaign for registration, deletion and correction of particulars in voter list has begun in the state in accordance with the Election Commission of India guidelines. The Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.

Known as special summary revision, this gives an opportunity to citizens to register themselves as voters and also to verify their electoral details through offline or online medium. In view of the upcoming assembly election in the first quarter of next year, this exercise will be extensively carried out across the state from district level, constituency level to right up to the booth level, he said in an official release issued here.

A door-to-door exercise shall be undertaken by the Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) between August 9 till October 31 to further intensify the campaign. People who have not been able to register themselves as voters and those who find errors in the electoral rolls or have migrated to some other constituency, can utilize the special summary revision of the roll with the qualifying date as January 1, 2022, he said.

