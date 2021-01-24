'No Protest Should Run So Long, it Could Turn Violent'

As the farmers’ agitation against farm laws continue at Delhi borders, there is a growing disquiet withing the ranks of the BJP in Punjab. Former BJP national vice president and veteran party leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla said that the agitation shouldn’t have been allowed to go for so long.

The party leaders are expressing apprehension that the protests could turn violent, even as the civic polls is scheduled next month.

“Speaking as a citizen of India and not as a BJP leader, I feel no protest should run so long. A solution to it should have been found at the earliest. In mid-December, after the number of farmers dying due to cold or suicide had reached 30,” Chawla reportedly said, according to the Indian Express.

The former minister said that the farmers had set an example for the world by ensuring peace despite the protest going on for so long.

“Kisan is not 100 per cent wrong and neither are the farm laws. I feel that if the solution can be found in a day,” chawla added.

He added that inspite of the protests intensifying in October, the first meeting with the Union ministers was arranged only on November 13.

The BJP leader added that even though there were many rounds of meetings in Delhi with the central government, only one meeting were held with farmers protesting in Punjab since June 6.