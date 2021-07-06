Punjab: BJP Issues Show-cause Notice to Anil Joshi for 'anti-party' Activities

The Punjab BJP on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to its leader and former state minister Anil Joshi for “anti-party" activities.

Joshi has been asked to reply within two days on why a disciplinary action should not be taken against him, according to the notice. The notice was issued by Punjab unit general secretary Subhash Sharma on the directions of state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma.

Sharma said Joshi has been making statements against the Union government, party’s central leadership and policies, which tantamount to “anti-party" activities. Amritsar North MLA Anil Joshi had said that it would be difficult for the BJP leaders to come out of their homes if the ongoing issue of the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws is not resolved soon.

