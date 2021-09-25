Punjab Cabinet Expansion: CM Charanjit Channi at Guv House, New Team Formation in Full Swing

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday arrived at the governor house, and is likely to meet Banwarilal Purohit over cabinet expansion.

Sources told News18 that Rajkumar Verka, Sangat Singh Giljia, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Pargat Singh along with Kuljit Nagra, Gurkeerat Kotli, Rana Gurjit will be the new faces in the cabinet.

Among the old ministers, who are likely to retain the high-profile posts include Brahm Mahindra, Manpreet Badal, Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhwinder Singh Sarkaria, Aruna Chaudhary, Razia Sultan Vijender Singla and Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Swearing-in ceremony of new cabinet ministers likely today or tomorrow after formalities, sources added.

