Punjab CM Amarinder Assures Support to Kashmiri Student Suffering from Cancer

A resident of Bandipora in Kashmir, Mujeeb Ahmad Malla is studying at a private college in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

PTI

Updated:October 6, 2019, 9:11 PM IST
Punjab CM Amarinder Assures Support to Kashmiri Student Suffering from Cancer
Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has assured to provide all kinds of support to a Kashmiri student suffering from cancer.

A resident of Bandipora in Kashmir, Mujeeb Ahmad Malla is studying at a private college in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association spokesperson Nasir Khuehami on Sunday said Mujeeb was diagnosed with colon cancer.

As he belonged to a poor family, he could not afford treatment expenses, Nasir said, adding that after he approached the state government, CM Amarinder Singh assured to provide all kinds of support to Mujeeb.

"I am really happy to have been able to help Nasir Khuehami. I see all Kashmiri students as part of our family and want all of you to look at Punjab as your second home. I and my government are always there for you," Amarinder said in his tweet. Khuehami expressed his gratitude to the Punjab CM.

"A saviour is not less than the Messiah. I expressed sincere thanks to Punjab CM for his timely intervention and support in the matter of Kashmiri student who is suffering from colon cancer and for taking the matter seriously and directing PGI authorities to provide him (Mujeeb) all possible support. A big salute to these selfless and daring demeanor, Khuehami wrote on his Twitter handle.

In August this year, Punjab CM had even hosted 125 Kashmiri students, who are studying in various universities in Punjab, on Eid in Chandigarh.

In the aftermath of the revocation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir, the Punjab government had also ordered to increase the security for around 8,000 Kashmiri students in the state.

