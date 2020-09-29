Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's ISI Comment Sullies the Sanctity of His Office, Says BJP

The BJP slammed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday for his comment that Pakistani spy agency ISI could exploit farmers' anger against the new farm laws, saying his statement not only disrespects India's peasants but also "sullies" the sanctity of his office. "Wonder why leaders of @INCIndia synchronise their views and intent with those of Pakistan at every opportunity. First, justifying arson in the name of protests and now this preposterous claim that Indian youth and farmers will side with Pak," BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

On Monday, Singh warned that ISI could exploit farmers' anger across the nation and described the three farm laws enacted by the Centre as "anti-national". He said he did not want Punjab's farmers and the youth to take up arms but the laws will endanger the border state's security as the Pakistani spy agency is always on the lookout for such opportunities.

Hitting back at him, Pradhan tweeted, "Punjab CM's statements not only disrespect India's Annadatas (farmers) but also sullies the sanctity of a Chief Minister's office.' "It's high time for the Congress to introspect why it always ends up opposing India's interests on every issue of disagreement with the Modi government," the Union minister said.