Punjab CM and MLAs Meet Governor, Press for Nod to Bills Against Centre's Farm Laws

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Governor V P Singh Badnore after the state assembly unanimously passed four Bills against the Centre’s farm laws and hoped that he will give his nod to the legislations. Accompanied by state MLAs, including those from the Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party, the chief minister told reporters that he hopes the governor will listen to the voice of Punjab.

BJP legislators were not part of the delegation that met the governor. The party has two MLAs who also skipped the special assembly session called against the farm laws. All MLAs who met the governor urged him to accord his assent to the Bills at the earliest.

During the meeting, the CM handed over copies of the Bills and the resolution adopted against the farm laws. In case the governor does not give his approval to the Bills passed by the assembly, the CM said his government will take legal recourse.

The chief minister said he has sought time from President Ram Nath Kovind between November 2 and 5 and all Punjab legislators will together go to him to seek his intervention in the interest of the state. The chief minister said he does not think the Centre could afford to ignore the voice of Punjab and hoped they would realise that killing MSP would spell the death knell for farming.

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed four Bills and adopted a resolution against the Centre’s farm laws. The Bills were passed after an over five-hour discussion, in which BJP MLAs did not take part. The Opposition SAD, AAP and Lok Insaaf MLAs backed the legislations.