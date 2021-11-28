Punjab CM Channi Grants Wishes of Children, Takes Them for Helicopter Ride in Morinda

From helping villagers pull out a stray cow to breaking into Bhangra with students, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has tried to pull out the right optics in his two-month-long rule. On Sunday, he gave a helicopter ride to small children after touching down in Morinda village during a tour of the area.

About half a dozen kids enjoyed a free ride in a Punjab government chopper.

Sharing the pictures on his Twitter handle, CM Channi said “During my visit to Morinda, saw children playing near the helicopter. When I was young, I used to see planes & think that one day I too would get a chance to sit in it. Reminiscing about the same, I made a few village children fly with me in a helicopter & fulfilled their dream.”

The CM further said “While interacting with them, I felt that there was no dearth of talent in Punjab, but there is a need to give proper guidance to these children. I promise all the children of Punjab that I will do my best to create a bright future for them.”

Channi became the first Dalit Chief minister and since the first day itself has tried to pitch his humble origin to the people of the state. He had been holding unscheduled stopovers and meeting people from the lowest strata though the opposition had been terming this as ‘antics’.

