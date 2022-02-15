Punjab CM Channi, Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Varanasi on Ravidas Jayanti Tomorrow

Lucknow: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to visit Ravidas Temple in Varanasi on Wednesday on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

News18 had reported on February 7 about Channi’s expected visit to Varanasi on the occasion. On February 14, the Congress party had issued a list of star campaigners for the UP Assembly elections and the list included the name of Channi.

Although both Channi and Priyanka Gandhi are likely to visit hours apart, the visit is said to have been planned with an eye on the Dalit votes, in both Punjab and Uttar Pradesh where the assembly election are underway.

Sources told News18 that Channi will reach Varanasi by air at around 5am and will head straight to the Ravidas Mandir. He is expected to leave back for Punjab at around 7am by air.

Priyanka Gandhi, along with Congress Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, are expected to reach Varanasi at around 11am. Both the leaders will head straight to Ravidas Temple to offer prayers. Priyanka will afterwards head to Kanpur for a door-to-door campaign.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be in Varanasi on the occasion and is expected to reach the temple at around 9:45am to participate in a programme.

On February 8, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also visited Lucknow to campaign in support of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. She had also addressed a press conference and a virtual rally, asking voters to vote in favour of the SP. Yadav had supported the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal assembly elections last year.

