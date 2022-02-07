Punjab CM Channi to Campaign for Congress in UP Polls, May Visit Varanasi, Sources Say

Along with campaigning for poll-bound Punjab, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi may also campaign for the party in Uttar Pradesh, sources said. They added that Channi may visit Varanasi and adjoining areas either on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, February 16 or post-February 20.

The grand old party wants to mobilize Dalit voters in Uttar Pradesh by roping in Punjab CM to campaign for the party. Congress had won seven assembly seats in 2017 UP assembly polls while it had contested in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. The party now with an aim to regain its lost grounds has already announced a separate manifesto for women and the youth.

Earlier on Sunday, Channi was declared as the CM face of Congress for the upcoming assembly polls. He replaced Captain Amarinder Singh as the chief minister in September last year and is the first scheduled caste CM of the state. He is a three-time MLA and was also the leader of the opposition in the Punjab legislative assembly.

“This is a big fight, I am thankful to Punjab for choosing me as the CM hopeful of the Congress. I sincerely thank the Congress high command and people of Punjab for bestowing their trust in me. As you have seen us work so hard in the last 111 days to take Punjab forward, I assure you to take Punjab and Punjabis on the path of progress with new zeal and dedication," Channi said in a tweet.

On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee will be coming to UP to campaign in support of the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. The West Bengal CM is expected to hold a joint press conference in Lucknow with SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday 8 February. Mamata had earlier announced her support for the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP for the 2022 UP assembly polls.

