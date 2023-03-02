To discuss law and order situation in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. This comes in the wake of the storming of Ajnala Police Station by Khalistani sympathizers.

The two leaders discussed better coordination between the state and Centre on the issue of law, order and security.

According to News18 sources, Mann took up discussion on the recent “mobilisation” of pro-Khalistan supporters of self-styled Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and mull an action plan to take on these subversive elements.

Mann also put forth the issue of stalled Rural Development Fund before the Home Minister.

The home minister talked about gangsters caught in the past, and the security threats coming from Pakistan. These included drug smuggling, drone issues and other prevailing issues on the Indo-Pak border, sources added.

Recent clashes in Punjab

This comes as Amritpal Singh and his supporters on February 23rd, carrying swords and guns, clashed with police at the police station at Ajnala in Amritsar for the release of one of his aide.

Six policemen, including a Superintendent of Police rank officer, were injured during the clash.

In another incident on February 8, protesters seeking release of Sikh prisoners had clashed with Chandigarh police, injuring more than 30 personnel at the Chandigarh-Mohali border.

Before holding a discussion with the Punjab CM, the home ministry took stock of the situation in Punjab with intelligence and investigating agencies, including IB, R&AW, and NIA.

According to sources, the agencies briefed about the growing menace of pro-Khalistani entities in Punjab and also updated about the activities of these groups in other countries.

News18 has learnt that the recent developments and Khalistani movement in Punjab, with its new leaders, was also discussed.

