Punjab CM Mann Meets His Telangana Counterpart KCR, Congratulates Him for Launching BRS

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday met his Telangana counterpart and Bharat Rastra Samiti (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan. The AAP leader, who was on a two-day tour of Chennai and Hyderabad, held an interaction meeting with the captains of the industry.

The two Chief Ministers discussed the political situation in the country along with the progress of Telangana and the governance in Punjab.

The Punjab CM congratulated KCR on the formation of the BRS party at the national level.

ਆਪਣੀ ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ ਫੇਰੀ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਅੱਜ ਤੇਲੰਗਾਨਾ ਦੇ CM K. Chandrashekar Rao ਜੀ ਨਾਲ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਰਿਹਾਇਸ਼ ਵਿਖੇ ਮੁਲਾਕਾਤ ਕੀਤੀ…ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਟੀਮ ਨਾਲ ਵੀ ਮੁਲਾਕਾਤ ਹੋਈ…ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਮਾਡਲ ਨੂੰ ਲੈਕੇ ਵਿਸਥਾਰਤ ਚਰਚਾ ਹੋਈ…ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਤੇਲੰਗਾਨਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਨਿੱਘੇ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਲਈ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ… pic.twitter.com/HJ9CyonEJC — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) December 20, 2022

As per sources, both Chief Ministers discussed the recently-concluded Gujarat assembly election results and Mann explained the reasons for AAP’s poor performance.

KCR told Mann that he will meet Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on his next visit to the national capital.

During this meeting, Rajya Sabha Member Joginapally Santosh Kumar, State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, MLCs Madhusudhana Chary, Kadiam Srihari, Government Whip Balka Suman, MLAs A Jeevan Reddy, Guvvala Balaraju, Government Chief Advisor Rajeev Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CM Secretary Bhoopal Reddy, former MP S Venugopala Chari, Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Ravinder Singh, former members of State BC Commission Ediga Anjaneya Goud and others participated.

