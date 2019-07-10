Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Punjab CM Opposes Move to Remove Congress President from Trust that Runs Jallianwala Bagh Memorial

The bill, moved by Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel in Lok Sabha on Monday, states that it seeks to "delete" the mention of 'President of the Indian National Congress' as a trustee. The stated aim of the move is to make the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial apolitical.

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Punjab CM Opposes Move to Remove Congress President from Trust that Runs Jallianwala Bagh Memorial
File photo of Captain Amrinder Singh
Loading...

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has described as "completely wrong" the move to bring a bill which seeks to remove the Congress president as a permanent member in a trust that runs the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial.

The bill, moved by Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel in Lok Sabha on Monday, states that it seeks to "delete" the mention of 'President of the Indian National Congress' as a trustee. The stated aim of the move is to make the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial apolitical.

A similar bill was brought by the previous government but it could not get parliamentary nod and lapsed.

"It is completely wrong to remove Congress party (president) from the trust. The Congress has been associated with Jallianwala Bagh (memorial) from the day one it was set up," he told reporters here Tuesday.

The trust has the prime minister as the chairperson, and president of the Indian National Congress, the culture minister, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Punjab governor and Punjab CM as its members.

The memorial was established in 1951 by the central government to mark the massacre of unarmed people on April 13, 1919 by the British Indian Army under the command of Col Reginald Dyer.

To a question on state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu yet to assume the charge of his power department, the chief minister refused to comment.

The BJP has written to Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, seeking his intervention to end the "stalemate" between Singh and Sidhu, claiming consumers were suffering as the power department has remained unattended for over a month now.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram