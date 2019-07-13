Take the pledge to vote

Punjab CM's Wife Preneet Kaur Faints at Cleanup Drive, Later Tweets 'Successfully' Launched

Preneet Kaur, 75, collapsed as she arrived at the event to flag off the Swachhta Shramdan drive to clean up plastic under the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

IANS

Updated:July 13, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
Kaur, 75, collapsed as she arrived at the event to flag off the Swachhta Shramdan drive to clean up plastic. (Twitter: Preneet Kaur)
Chandigarh: Patiala MP and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's wife, Preneet Kaur, fainted at a plastic cleanup campaign in her constituency on Saturday, officials said.

Kaur, 75, collapsed as she arrived at the event to flag off the Swachhta Shramdan drive to clean up plastic.

She got her blood pressure checked and that was fine, a doctor told IANS.

She later tweeted by saying that she successfully launched the Swachhta Shramdan drive under the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

"Under this initiative, we are making Patiala polythene-free. I urge all of you to join this movement and help us make our surroundings cleaner," she said.

