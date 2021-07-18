Punjab Congress Chief Calls for Meeting Tomorrow As Infighting Within Congress Intensifies

As infighting involving chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and rebel MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu intensifies, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar has called for a meeting of 80 legislators and over two dozen district presidents at the state unit headquarters in Chandigarh on Monday. Interestingly, even those who lost in the 2017 state assembly polls have been called for the meeting.

This comes at a time when different factions of the Punjab Congress were indulging in show of strength. While Sidhu was meeting party MLAs and other ministers in Patiala in anticipation of his elevation as PCC chief, a group of 10 MLAs led by senior party leader Sukhpal Khaira have come out with a statement supporting CM Amarinder Singh and seeking a public apology from Sidhu.

The state unit leaders were getting anxious about the prevailing situation and the meeting convened by Jakhar was being seen as an attempt to gauge the mood within the party.

According to sources, a likely resolution could be tabled by the party MLAs asserting that they would abide by the decision of the party high command on naming the new state unit chief.

Sources said the party MLAs are also expected to urge the high command to make an announcement without any further delay.

