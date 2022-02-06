Punjab Polls: Fighting as Independent, Channi's Brother Manohar Singh Backs Him for Congress CM Face

Just opposite Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s house in Kharar is his younger brother Dr Manohar Singh’s. While Manohar bears a striking resemblance to his elder brother, he has decided to make his political debut as an independent from the Bassi Pathana assembly seat against the “official” Congress candidate.

“He (Charanjit Singh Channi) tried to convince me (to not fight the election), but I convinced him that I need to go into the field and fight. So, he was convinced. I even convinced Congress leaders here. I think I have the winnability, that is the feedback we have,” Manohar told CNN-News18 in an interview at his residence on Saturday.

He also proclaimed that Channi will be announced as the chief ministerial face of the Congress on Sunday. “Channi will be announced as the CM face as he has done good work — both as a minister and as CM. He is one of the most successful CMs of Punjab. He deserves it on merit, I support him,” he added.

Manohar’s nomination as an independent has led to political parties taking potshots at Channi, saying the CM is unable to control “rebellion” inside his own family. However, the brother said he was on good terms with the CM.

“We are a joint family and we live together. Even last night, we were together till 3 am,” Manohar said, who resigned last August from his government job as a senior medical officer at the civil hospital in Kharar.

“I was working as a doctor here for a long time and people are connected with me. People wanted me to fight an election from here as an independent as the Congress high command did not give me a ticket,” he said.

So what will he do if he does win? Will he support the Congress and his brother? “If I win, I have to support my brother but we will see what the circumstances are and what people of my constituency say and how best I can help with the development of this constituency. It is a rural area where not much development has happened,” Manohar said, before stepping out for campaigning.

He is also a graduate of law and journalism, and is highly respected in the area. Manohar, however, refrained from commenting on the ED’s arrest of Channi’s nephew. “The ED (Enforcement Directorate) has taken course of action and I do not want to speak more on it as my family has no involvement in it. Whatever happens as per law, we will accept. The man who has been arrested will defend it,” he CNN-News18.

