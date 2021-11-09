Forty-eight hours was all it took to illustrate the point that the Congress at the Centre and in Punjab cannot ignore Navjot Singh Sidhu’s demands.

It all began with the resignation of the advocate general (AG) for “personal reasons". While touted as a big win for Sidhu, the resignation was not accepted by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Sources say the CM conveyed to the central leadership that doing so would make him look weak. And the Congress and Gandhis could understand this point. As prime minister, Dr Manmohan Singh often had to take back his decisions or compromise because of pressure from the party. This earned him the tag of being a weak PM, which ultimately worked for the Bharatiya Janata Party and led to the defeat of the United Progressive Alliance. The Gandhis could not afford a repeat in Punjab. But then the issues raised by Sidhu were too powerful to ignore. In fact, one of the promises made by Rahul Gandhi himself was justice in a police firing case. The continuance of APS Deol, who had represented two accused cops, as AG would make the Gandhis look bad, which would be worse than the CM appearing weak.

So state minister and Sidhu aide Pargat Singh was asked to call the sulking leader and get him to attend a meeting with the CM and state incharge Harish Choudhary. At the meeting, Sidhu made it clear that he would not budge until the advocate general was removed. And at a press conference, Sidhu made the point that while he was taking back his resignation, he would enter the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office only when the AG‘s resignation was accepted by the chief minister. Sources say that the CM made one more attempt to convince the top leadership as well as Sidhu that an amicable middle ground can be reached.

Sidhu, however, refused to accept it. He knew very well that this was a high moral ground he was taking, so tactically he decided to go to the Dera Baba Nanak checkpost and urge for the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor with Pakistan. Hours later, a similar request was made by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. But just as Sidhu was coming away from the spot, a chopper was sent especially for him to Amritsar by the chief minister to bring him to Chandigarh for a one-on-one meeting. Sidhu agreed when it was indicated that a big decision would be taken as per his wishes.

Sidhu flew down to Chandigarh but went to Raj Bhawan first. The AG was called by Channi and told that his resignation would be accepted and that new names were being proposed. Channi was conveyed by the central leadership that he would have to accept the resignation. But to ensure that he did not look weak, Sidhu was asked to be part of a joint press conference with the CM and put up a united show. At this press conference with the chief minister, it was confirmed that the AG‘s resignation was accepted. It was a big win for Navjot Singh Sidhu but at the same time, the central leadership wanted to send out the message that Channi took the final call and was not under any pressure from the central leadership. Sidhu is to go and take charge as party state unit chief at the Congress headquarters in Chandigarh on Friday as per astrologers’ suggestions.

While the show of unity was very much on display, things may not be completely smooth ahead. Channi and Sidhu are likely to flex their muscles once the assembly election dates for next year are announced. The next big challenge for the Congress party will be the ticket distribution in Punjab as both Channi as well as Sidhu would want to ensure that most of their supporters get picked as candidates. Because the one with the backing of the maximum number of MLAs will most likely wear the crown of Punjab.

