Punjab Congress Crisis LIVE Updates: Congress in a Huddle as Amarinder Singh Bows Out; CLP Meet Today to Zero In on Successor
Punjab Congress Crisis LIVE Updates: Amarinder Singh, one of the Congress’ powerful regional satraps, quit after speaking to Sonia Gandhi with less than five months to go for assembly polls.

News18.com | September 19, 2021, 07:45 IST
Event Highlights

Punjab Congress Crisis LIVE Updates: Stung by the shock exit of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh after months of infighting and a public war of words with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Congress Legislature Party will meet once again today to pick a successor to fill the Captain’s large shoes. Central Congress Observer Ajay Maken, Harish Rawat and Harish Chaudhary will also be present in the meeting. All the MLAs and ministers have been asked to remain present. The 79-year-old Amarinder Singh, one of the Congress’ powerful regional satraps, put in his papers after speaking to party president Sonia Gandhi with less than five months to go for the Assembly polls, saying he felt ‘humiliated‘.

Besides Navjot Singh Sidhu, among the names doing the rounds as Amarinder Singh’s replacement included former PCC chiefs Sunil Jakhar and Pratap Bajwa and state ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Tript Rajinder Bajwa. Over 50 MLAs in the party had written to Sonia Gandhi seeking that Amarinder Singh is replaced as chief minister, a move that capped months of a fractious feud between him and Navjot Singh Sidhu who was recently made state Congress president much against the senior leader’s wishes. The Congress has 80 MLAs in the 117-member state assembly. A resolution passed unanimously at the CLP meeting authorised Sonia Gandhi to pick its new leader.

The CLP meeting was convened by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) with its general secretary and in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat making the announcement in a tweet shortly before midnight on Friday. Such meetings are usually called by the chief minister as he is the CLP leader in the state. Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, who was one of the two central observers deputed by the party, told reporters that 78 of the 80 party MLAs were present at the meeting.

Sep 19, 2021 07:45 (IST)

News18 Exclusive | Captain Walks Off the Pitch, But 'Hasn't Quit the Game'

Hours after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh resigned on Saturday following months of a power tussle in the ruling party, the senior Congress leader told CNN-News18 Punjab that despite him nearing 80,…

Sep 19, 2021 07:33 (IST)

Navjot Singh Sidhu May Become CM: Sources | Sources have told News18 that the names of Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Jakhar, Cabinet Ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa and Partap Bajwa are among the top names for the CM's chair. Sources also said that Navjot Singh Sidhu may be made the new Chief Minister. Navjot Singh Sidhu yesterday held meeting with Some MLAs at a private hotel in Chandigarh. Barindermeet Singh Pahra, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and other senior leaders were present in meeting, sources said.

Sep 19, 2021 07:24 (IST)

A crucial meeting of Congress party was held late on Saturday evening at Rahul Gandhi's residence in New Delhi, following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation as Punjab CM; Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and Ambika Soni attended the meeting. The video shows the Congress leaders leaving Rahul Gandhi's residence.

Sep 19, 2021 07:09 (IST)

Congress Legislature Party in Chandigarh at 11am | The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Chandigarh has been called at 11am on Sunday. A resolution requesting Sonia Gandhi to pick the next chief minister was passed unanimously in a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party here. Party sources said the name of the new leader is likely to be announced in a CLP meeting today.

Sep 19, 2021 06:50 (IST)

READ | Amarinder Leaves Behind an Uneven Playing Field For Congress in Punjab; CLP Meet Again on Sunday

As the Congress struggles to choose a replacement for Captain Amarinder Singh who pre-empted a move to remove him as chief minister by resigning merely 30 minutes before the party legislature meet on…

Sep 19, 2021 06:44 (IST)

Frontrunners for Post of of CLP Leader? | Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, current state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are frontrunners for the post of the CLP leader, the sources said. Names of senior party leaders Ambika Soni, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Brahm Mohindra, Vijay Inder Singla, Punjab Congress working president Kuljit Singh Nagra and MP Partap Singh Bajwa are also doing the rounds. Some sources, however, have said the Navjot Singh Sidhu was not in contention for the next CLP leader.

Sep 19, 2021 06:43 (IST)

Punjab Cong MLAs Authorise Sonia Gandhi to Pick New CM | Punjab Congress MLAs Saturday authorised party president Sonia Gandhi to pick a new legislature party leader who will succeed Amarinder Singh as the chief minister of the state. This came after Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab chief minister, saying he felt "humiliated" at the way the party handled the infighting in the state unit.

Sep 19, 2021 06:42 (IST)

Amarinder Singh, who had submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit earlier in the day, spoke about alleged rumours of joining forces with the Akali Dal and accused Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa of lying. On the rift with Congress Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sindhu and possible CM candidate, Singh in a sharp criticism called him “a total disaster" who doesn’t have the capability to handle a ministry let alone a state. While Singh avoided questions about why and how the abrupt resignation took place ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, he revealed he had tabled talks about his exit in a closed-door meeting with party president Sonia Gandhi three months ago.

Sep 19, 2021 06:41 (IST)

Captain Walks Off the Pitch, But 'Hasn't Quit the Game' | Hours after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh resigned on Saturday following months of a power tussle in the ruling party, the senior Congress leader told CNN-News18 Punjab that despite him nearing 80, he will not back down and explore future options in politics with his colleagues. The senior Congress leader said he has always been a ‘Fauji’ and just like in the forces, he has completed a task and after 9 and a half years in the chief ministerial post, he will take the next task after consultation with others.

Captain Amarinder Singh speaks to media after submitting his resignation to Governor Purohit Banwarilal at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. (PTI Photo)

In a cryptic tweet, Jakhar, the son of former Lok Sabha Speaker and Congress stalwart Balram Jakhar, lauded Rahul Gandhi for the “bold” solution taken in Punjab to resolve the leadership crisis. “Kudos to Sh Rahul Gandhi for adopting Alexandrian solution to this punjabi version of Gordian knot. Surprisingly, this bold leadership decision to resolve Punjab Congress imbroglio has not only enthralled congress workers but has sent shudders down the spines of Akalis,” he said.

Amarinder Singh, credited with putting the party back in the saddle in Punjab after an intensely fought poll battle that decimated the Shiromani Akali Dal(SAD) and stymied the Aam Aadmi Party’s(AAP) hopes, submitted his resignation along with that of his council of ministers a little after 4.35 pm.

Amarinder Singh was accompanied by his wife and MP Preneet Kaur and son Raninder Singh when he submitted his resignation. The unrest in the state unit does not bode well for the Congress in Punjab, where it is hoping to be elected back to power. The hope was that calm would return after Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed PCC president but that might not happen. Trouble between the two factions has been brewing for long. Navjot Singh Sidhu has been at loggerheads with Amarinder Singh ever since he quit the Punjab cabinet as a minister in 2019. He had become more vocal in his views in the last some months.

