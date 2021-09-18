Punjab Congress Crisis LIVE Updates: Sources Say Capt Told His 'Party Friends' That He'll Resign, But CM's Office Dismisses Claim

A sources told News18 that as of Saturday, the wind seems to be against Punjab chief minister. However, another source said that a final decision on their roles will be take in two-three days. Congress MLA Raj Kumar Verka is meanwhile expected to give feedback on the Legislature Party meeting at 10.30 am.

Sources in the party further said that the meeting is an attempt to corner CM Amarinder and put pressure on the high command to change the CM face ahead of the assembly elections. The Captain camp was yet to react to the late night developments.

Interestingly, Rawat took to micro-blogging site Twitter to make the announcement. “The AICC has received a representation from a large number of MLAs from the party, requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party of Punjab. Accordingly, a meeting of the CLP has been convened at 5:00 pm on September 18 at Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee office,” he tweeted.

