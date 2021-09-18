Punjab Congress Crisis LIVE Updates: Sources Say Capt Told His 'Party Friends' That He'll Resign, But CM's Office Dismisses Claim

Punjab Congress Crisis LIVE Updates: Amid reports stating the Captain Amarinder Singh may resign today, the chief minister’s officer said that he has not been asked to step down. Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, who is leaving Delhi to attend the crucial CLP meeting, assured that “everything is fine” and there is “no turmoil”. Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu is present at the Punjab Congress headquarters.
Punjab Congress leaders are in a huddle after state party in-charge Harish Rawat late in the night called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on September 18. The sudden announcement was made by the former Uttarakhand CM on Twitter. Sources said apart from Rawat, two party observers from Delhi, Harish Chaudhary and Ajay Maken, are expected to attend the meet. Chaudhary is a confidant of Rahul Gandhi and a minister in Rajasthan cabinet.
This comes a day after at least 40 legislators wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, seeking a CLP meeting to chalk out a strategy for the Punjab polls in 2022 amid ongoing tussle between Amarinder and Sidhu. The leaders had shot off a letter apparently against Captain, alleging that hardly anything was being done towards fulfilment of the 18-point programme issued by the party high command.
Sidhu or Sunil Jakhar May be Chosen as Legislature Party Leader: Sources | Sources have told News18 that in the Legislative Party Meeting, party leaders will elect the leader of the legislative assembly. Sources also said that either Navjot Singh Sidhu or Sunil Jakhar may be chosen as Congress legislature party leader.
"Meeting (CLP meet) has been called. Things will be discussed in the meeting," Punjab Congress General Secretary Pargat Singh said when asked about reports that Captain Amarinder Singh has been asked to step down as the Chief Minister and names of Ambika Soni, Sunil Jakhar and others are coming up as probables for the Punjab CM.
Going for CLP Meet in Punjab, Everything is Fine: Ajay Maken | "I'm going to Punjab for the state Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting. I don't know (who all will participate) but it is a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party. There is no turmoil, everything is fine," Ajay Maken, Congress' observer for Punjab told ANI.
In Punjab, around 40 MLAs had wrote to the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi seeking a CLP to take stock of the 18-point agenda which Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had been tasked to fulfil prior to elections. Sources said that the letter put the high command in a quandary. Rawat, though on numerous occasions has reiterated that there was no move to remove Singh, but the letter by a big chunk of legislators was too important politically to be ignored.
Here's What Led to Harish Rawat's Tweet That Has Sent Punjab Cong into a Tizzy | At about 11:42 p.m on Friday, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat tweeted about the decision to hold an urgent CLP meeting on Saturday. Ten minutes later at 11:52 pm, PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu directed all the MLAs to be present. The announcement would seem sudden but the developments prior to it are indicative that the Congress high command was under pressure from the anti-Captain Amarinder Singh lobby to act.
Meet Called to Discuss Party's Internal Policies: Pargat Singh | "Party has some internal policies, meeting has been called to discuss the same. There's no trouble (within the party), I think everyone has a point of view and it should be heard in Congress Legislative party meeting. What is the problem?," Punjab Congress general secretary Pargat Singh said on today's CLP meet.
Captain Amarinder Singh and Sidhu Rift Continues | More than a month after a strategic policy group was set up to ensure smooth coordination between Capt Amarinder Singh led Punjab government and State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the panel is yet to start functioning hinting at the continued rift between the two.
The development in Punjab comes as several legislators and ministers close to Sidhu have been seeking a meeting of the legislature party. Last month, four ministers and around two dozen party legislators had raised a banner of revolt against the Punjab CM and said that they had no faith in Amarinder Singh's ability to honour unfulfilled promises.
The AICC has received a representation from a large number of MLAs from the Congress party, requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) of Punjab. Accordingly, a meeting of the CLP has been convened at 5 PM on September 18 at Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee office. AICC directs the PPCC to facilitate this meeting. All congress MLAs of Punjab are requested to kindly attend this meeting, Rawat said in a tweet.
Though the agenda of the Congress Legislative Party meet was not known but it comes just a day after at least 40 legislators wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi seeking a CLP meeting to chalk out a strategy for the ensuing Vidhan Sabha elections, scheduled to be held in early 2022. Sources said that the legislators, through the letter, also informed the president that they would discuss the party high command’s 18-point agenda given to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
All congress MLAs of Punjab are requested to kindly attend this meeting.@INCIndia @RahulGandhi @INCPunjab @capt_amarinder @sherryontopp
Punjab congress in charge Harish Rawat said that the AICC has directed PPCC to facilitate the meeting. "All congress MLAs of Punjab are requested to kindly attend this meeting," added Rawat. Minutes later, the Punjab Congress chief also took to Twitter to inform about the meeting. "As per the AICC directive, Congress Legislative Party meeting has been convened at PPCC Office."
The AICC has received a representation from a large number of MLAs from the congress party, requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party of Punjab. Accordingly, a meeting of the CLP has been convened at 5:00 PM on 18th September at .....1/2 pic.twitter.com/BT5mKEnDs5— Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) September 17, 2021
Punjab Congress Legislative Party Meet Today | Punjab congress in charge Harish Rawat late Friday night announced that a Congress legislative party meeting will be held on Saturday at the PPCC headquarters in Chandigarh.
A sources told News18 that as of Saturday, the wind seems to be against Punjab chief minister. However, another source said that a final decision on their roles will be take in two-three days. Congress MLA Raj Kumar Verka is meanwhile expected to give feedback on the Legislature Party meeting at 10.30 am.
Sources in the party further said that the meeting is an attempt to corner CM Amarinder and put pressure on the high command to change the CM face ahead of the assembly elections. The Captain camp was yet to react to the late night developments.
Interestingly, Rawat took to micro-blogging site Twitter to make the announcement.
