Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Days After Ministry Snub, Sidhu Meets Rahul Gandhi to Apprises Him of 'Situation' in Punjab

Sidhu had made attempts to meet Rahul Gandhi last week after he was divested of the local government and tourism and cultural affairs departments in a cabinet rejig.

News18.com

Updated:June 10, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Days After Ministry Snub, Sidhu Meets Rahul Gandhi to Apprises Him of 'Situation' in Punjab
(L-R) Rahul Gandhi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel
Loading...

Chandigarh: Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday met party president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and apprised him of the "situation" in the state, days after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh divested him of the crucial local government department.

"Met the Congress President, handed him my letter, appraised him of the situation!” Sidhu tweeted.

The cricketer-turned-politician also posted a picture in which he is seen along with Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior leader Ahmed Patel.

Sidhu had made attempts to meet Rahul Gandhi last week after he was divested of the local government and tourism and cultural affairs departments in a cabinet rejig. He was given the power and new and renewable energy sources portfolios.

The developments came after Sidhu, who moved from the BJP to the Congress just before 2017 assembly polls, had skipped a cabinet meeting and instead chose to address the media at his official residence on Thursday.

Tension between Singh and Sidhu had come out in the open last month when the chief minister had blamed the cricketer-turned-politician's inept handling of the local government department for the poor performance of the Congress in the urban areas in the Lok Sabha polls.

The chief minister had also said the urban votebank had been the backbone of the Congress in Punjab but Sidhu's failure to do any development work had impacted the party.

After the ministry snub, Sidhu was left out of eight consultative groups formed by the chief minister on Saturday to expedite implementation of the state government's schemes.

Sidhu, however, on Thursday, had said his department had been singled out publicly while asserting that he could not be taken for granted as he had been a performer throughout.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram