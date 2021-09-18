'High Command to Take Final Call': Punjab CLP Passes 2 Resolutions; Harish Rawat Lauds Captain's 'Efficiency'

The Punjab Congress on Saturday unanimously passed two resolutions and sent them to party high command in Delhi. After a crucial meeting of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) , AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat said no decision has been taken on the name of CLP leader as a final call to be taken by the party’s top leadership.

“We have sent two resolutions to party high command which was passed in Congress Legislative Party today. We are waiting for their (party high command) decision. Captain (Amarinder Singh) has worked efficiently," Rawat told media.

Ajay Maken, who was also present in the meeting as Congress observer for Punjab, said, “There was no discussion on name (CLP leader)." He added that 78 MLAs out of 80 were present during the CLP meeting held in Chandigarh.

The meeting comes minutes after Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister of Punjab, capping months of a power tussle that had polarised the ruling party in the state headed for elections in just about four months. “I feel humiliated," Singh told reporters outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan after submitting his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

“I have resigned, let them make anyone (next CM)," he further said. He submitted his resignation along with that of his council of ministers, his media adviser said.

Asked about his future course of action, he said, “As far as my future politics is concerned, there is always an option and I will use that option when time comes." To a question on joining any other party, he said, “Whatever you have to say, you can say. I can only tell you that I have been a chief minister from the Congress. And I am in the Congress and I will consult my colleagues and then we will decide the future course of politics." “I have only resigned for myself," he said to another question. “I hereby tender my resignation as the chief minister, and that of my council of ministers," the one-line resignation letter said.

Singh was accompanied by his wife and MP Preneet Kaur and son Raninder Singh when he submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit. MPs Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Ravneet Singh Bittu, AG Atul Nanda and Chief Principal Secretary to CM Suresh Kumar were also present. “I am proud to accompany my father to Raj Bhawan when he submits his resignation as CM of Punjab and leads us as head of our family into a new beginning," Raninder Singh said in a tweet earlier.

