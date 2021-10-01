Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: Ex-minister Blames RaGa for Amarinder's 'Humiliation', Says 'He Takes Decision Without Holding Position'

Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: The exit of veteran Congress leader and former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has not just shook the country, but plunged the state and the grand old party in a deep crisis as Punjab was one of the few states where the Congress government seemed to be stable since last elections, without much rumblings. Sidhu, who has switched from the BJP, is relatively new in the party but managed to destabilise the government of a nine-time chief minister. Many senior leaders have blamed the Congress high command and Rahul Gandhi for the crisis, including former external affairs minister Natwar Singh. He slammed Gandhi for the party’s situation and said that Sonia Gandhi’s son takes decisions in all matters without holding any position in the party.
“Rahul Gandhi, who doesn’t even hold any designation in the party, but he takes decisions in all the matters. Nothing is going right in the party at present,” Singh was quoted by ANI. He said Rahul Gandhi, who is MP from Wayanad and a former Congress chief, was among those responsible for the present problems of the party. “Three persons are responsible for this, one of whom is Rahul Gandhi,” he said.
Natwar Singh said that Rahul Gandhi took the decision to replace Captain Amarinder Singh, who has a long experience of 52 years. Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab chief minister earlier this month. Targeting the Congress leadership, Natwar Singh said instead of Captain Amarinder Singh, the Congress has given the responsibility to Sidhu, “who can take any decision at any time”. Sidhu, who was appointed Punjab Congress chief in July amid factionalism in the state unit, resigned on September 28.
READ | Punjab Crisis: Capt Amarinder is 'Not Joining BJP', Won't Stay in Congress Either; Twitter Bio Updated
Amid speculation over his future move after resigning as Punjab chief minister pushed further by his meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday, Amarinder Singh scotched all…
Surjewala Says CWC Meet "Very Soon" | Congress party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet "very soon", a day after some G-23 leaders demanded such a meeting. Singh, who was forced to quit last week, asserted the Congress was going downhill with senior leaders being ignored but scotched any speculation of his joining the BJP. A day after Sibal raised questions over the functioning of the party and called for a "dialogue", some senior leaders targeted him and other G-23 veterans.
Cong Leaders Launch Defence of Top Leadership, Take on G-23 | The internal feud in the Congress escalated with some senior leaders coming out in strong defence of the top leadership and slammed Kapil Sibal and other dissenting veterans of the group of 23(G-23) who in turn strongly condemned the attack on the house of the former union minister here calling it an "orchestrated hooliganism". Amid the turmoil in the Congress and multiple desertions and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's emphatic statement he will quit the party, the party's Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet "very soon", a day after some G-23 leaders demanded such a meeting. Singh, who was forced to quit last week, asserted the Congress was going downhill with senior leaders being ignored but scotched any speculation of his joining the BJP.
READ | ‘Shameful’: Congress vs Congress Crisis Deepens as Tharoor, Chidambaram, Manish Tewari Back Sibal
The Punjab fiasco has once again brought the Congress vs Congress crisis to the spotlight, with senior leaders now coming in support of Kapil Sibal, who had raised eyebrows with his ‘Not Ji-Huzoor 23’…
Punjab Congress Chief Acquiesces as 'Most Demands Accepted' | Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who met Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for talks on Thursday, will remain the Punjab Congress Committee chief, it was announced after the high-stakes meeting signalling an end to the ongoing turmoil in the state. Sources told News18 that most of Sidhu’s demands have been accepted, and the decision is likely to be formally announced at a Cabinet meeting that has been called on October 4. Sidhu had raised questions over the recent appointments of the director-general of police, the advocate general and some “tainted" leaders in the Channi cabinet.
Congress Leader Hooda Expresses Concern Over Multiple Desertions | Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed deep concern over recent developments in the party's Punjab unit and multiple desertions, and said the party leadership should hold deliberations on these matters. Hooda, who is part of the G-23 group which wrote a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi last year seeking organisational overhaul, said weakening of the Congress is also not in national interest. "Why are such things happening? The party should do 'manthan'. Efforts should be made to find a solution to these issues," Hooda told reporters in Rohtak. When asked to comment on former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's emphatic statement that he will quit the party, Hooda said it is his personal decision.
Amarinder Singh Addressing Press
#WATCH | "...I had said it before also that Navjot Singh Sidhu is not the right man for Punjab, and if he contests, I will not let him win...," says former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/msURZAlalR— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021
Panel Set Up to End Deadlock Over Punjab Govt Appointees, Channi Cabinet; Sidhu Part of It | The Congress high command has decided to set up a three-member committee comprising Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu and AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat to resolve the impasse over key government appointments and induction of “tainted” ministers into the new cabinet. A decision in this regard was taken after an over two hour-long meeting between Channi, Sidhu and senior Congress leader Harish Chaudhary at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh on Thursday evening. READ MORE
Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue as the Punjab Congress chief and a coordination panel is likely to be set up, which is expected to be consulted before any major decisions by the Punjab government in future, party sources said on Thursday. The decision was reached after an over two-hour meeting at the Punjab Congress Bhavan between Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu, who had resigned from the post of the state party chief on Tuesday.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.