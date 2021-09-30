Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: Captain Amarinder Keeps Gandhis Guessing With Amit Shah Meet; Channi-Sidhu Deadlock Persists

Thukral had also clarified that the reason for his visit was personal. “Too much being read into @capt_amarinder’s visit to Delhi. He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation,” tweeted Thukral. Later, at the Chandigarh airport, Amarinder said, “I have to go for some work which I am going for. I have to hand over the Kapurthala House.” He said the media was “unnecessarily indulging in speculation”.

After resigning as Punjab chief minister, Amarinder Singh had said he felt “humiliated”. Later, he had also called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra “inexperienced”.

He had also also threatened to pit a strong candidate against state party chief and his arch nemeis Navjot Singh Sidhu in the coming assembly polls. In no-holds-barred remarks shortly after resigning, he called Sidhu a drama master and a dangerous man, accusing him of behaving like a “Super CM” with the new chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, “simply nodding along.

He also claimed that Punjab is now being run by the party from Delhi, according to a press statement issued by an aide who summed up his interactions with the media.

Singh had submitted his resignation merely minutes before the Congress Legislature Party meeting, which he said was called in a secretive manner. “Priyanka and Rahul are like my children. This should not have ended like this. I am hurt,” the Congress veteran had said.

He had indicated he was still keeping his political options open, adding that he was talking to his friends before deciding on his future course of action.

