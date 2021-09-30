CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News»Politics»Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: Captain Amarinder Keeps Gandhis Guessing With Amit Shah Meet; Channi-Sidhu Deadlock Persists
Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: Captain Amarinder Keeps Gandhis Guessing With Amit Shah Meet; Channi-Sidhu Deadlock Persists

Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: Amarinder Singh’s meeting with Amit Shah has set tongues wagging about the ‘Maharaja’ jumping ship to the BJP ahead of the 2022 elections.

News18.com | September 30, 2021, 08:49 IST
Amarinder Singh

Event Highlights

Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: There seems to be no end to the woes of the Congress in Punjab as on one hand, the Charanjit Singh Channi vs Navjot Singh Sidhu stalemate shows no signs of resolution while on the other, Captain Amarinder Singh’s meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah has set tongues wagging about the ‘Maharaja’ jumping ship to the BJP ahead of the 2022 Punjab elections. Sources close to Captain said ‘all his options are open’ while those in the saffron party said the party is ‘keen to work with the Captain, but a resolution needs to be reached over the farmers’ protests’. The miffed former CM reached Delhi on Tuesday amid speculation about his future course of action, in the light of the ‘treatment’ meted out to him that led to him ultimately stepping down as the Punjab chief minister. This was his first visit to the national capital after he resigned on September 18.

“Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers’ agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification,” Amarinder tweeted after the meeting. “We won’t withdraw the farm bills but a way out will have to be provided to the Captain that will advantage both sides,” a top party source told CNN-News18.

On Tuesday, scotching speculation that he was in Delhi to meet senior BJP leaders, the former chief minister had said he had come on a personal visit, with the main intent of vacating the Kapurthala House for the new chief minister of Punjab.

Sep 30, 2021 08:49 (IST)

With 'Get Well Soon' Placards, Cong Workers Protest Outside Sibal's House | Hours after he raised questions over the functioning of the Congress, senior party leader Kapil Sibal came under attacks from several quarters with party workers also protesting outside his house here. In the wake of several Congress leaders quitting the party and its Punjab unit in turmoil, Sibal demanded that an immediate meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) be convened and wondered who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president. Sibal, a member of the 'Group of 23' which last year had written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, said at a press conference that the grouping is "not a Jee Huzur 23" and will continue to put forth the views and will continue to repeat the demands.

Sep 30, 2021 08:35 (IST)

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the “arrogance of the abbot sitting in power has been hurt" after seeing a Dalit Chief Minister in Punjab and how the BJP has so far “failed" to implement three contentious farm laws.

Sep 30, 2021 08:12 (IST)

READ | Capt Amarinder, 'Humiliated' by Cong, Meets Amit Shah; BJP 'Keen to Work With Him'

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who quit his post ten days ago citing 'humilation' by the Congress leadership, on Wednesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the…

Sep 30, 2021 08:04 (IST)

Did Sidhu Score Own Goal With Resignation? Hunt On for Substitute as Top Brass Looks to Cut Leader to Size | Navjot Singh Sidhu, who got his way with the resignation of the Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, may not be as lucky this time around. The maverick Congress leader, who shocked the top brass by tendering his resignation on Monday, may be in for a rude shock as miffed Gandhis have begun discussing new names for Punjab unit chief. Cutting Sidhu to size, it has been decided that the state leadership, under the guidance of new chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, will resolve the crisis and there will be no central intervention.

Sep 30, 2021 07:49 (IST)

As Capt Amarinder Meets Amit Shah, Congress Calls it BJP's 'Revenge' | Launching an attack on the BJP, the Congress claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are looking for an opportunity from the ongoing crisis in the Congress’s Punjab unit to take “revenge" from it. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the “arrogance of the abbot sitting in power has been hurt" after seeing a Dalit Chief Minister in Punjab and how the BJP has so far “failed" to implement three contentious farm laws.

Sep 30, 2021 07:39 (IST)

Asked to Resolve Deadlock, Channi Reaches Out to Defiant Sidhu, Denies Ego Tussle | Punjab Chief Minister Charanajit Singh Channi on Wednesday spoke to Navjot Singh Sidhu who resigned as PPCC chief a day before and conveyed to him that issues could be ironed out through talks. "Nothing has been done intentionally. If anybody has objection on any appointment, then I am not rigid on that… I don’t have ego tussles… I told him party is supreme, let’s talk," Channi told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Sep 30, 2021 07:25 (IST)

UPDATE | The speculation of Singh's switch stemmed from his remarks after quitting that he would "exercise his options when the time comes" and that he would take a decision after talking to "friends".  He also indicated that his age was not a hurdle, saying "You can be old at 40 and young at 80". Singh is seen as the Congress's biggest mass leader in the state-- had quit the Chief Minister's post earlier this month after a festering, year-long rebellion by a section of MLAs. His detractors included cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was elevated by the Gandhis to the post of the party chief two months ago.

Sep 30, 2021 07:05 (IST)

READ | Capt Amarinder's Delhi Drive: After Amit Shah, the Disgruntled Leader to Meet Rebel G-23?

After his eyeball-grabbing, heartburn-causing (to the Congress) hour-long meeting with Union Home Minister and veteran BJP leader Amit Shah today, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh…

Sep 30, 2021 07:04 (IST)

Cong Hits Out at HM Amit Shah After his Meeting with Amarinder Singh | Soon after former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress hit out at the BJP leader, alleging his residence has become the "new centre of anti-Dalit politics". Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the arrogance of those sitting in power has been hurt ever since a Dalit has been made the chief minister of Punjab. "The arrogance of the those sitting in power has been hurt. Because if a Dalit is made the chief minister, they ask who is taking the decisions in the Congress," he asked. His remark came after Kapil Sibal, a leader of the G-23 dissident group, said there is no elected president in the party and wondered who was making the decisions.

Sep 30, 2021 07:01 (IST)

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi asked police department to keep only bare minimum number of security personnel with him

Sep 30, 2021 06:58 (IST)

Channi Skips Patiala Trip to 'Convince' Sidhu; Offers to 'Sit and Talk' | Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi reached out to a miffed Navjot Singh Sidhu and offered to resolve issues through talks, a day after the former cricketer resigned as the state Congress chief. Channi, who was to make a trip to Sidhu’s parental house in Patiala’s Yadavindra Enclave, however skipped the trip, sources said. Meanwhile, efforts are on to placate Sidhu as several party leaders, including ministers Pargat Singh and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, met him at his residence in Patiala. They urged him to work to strengthen the party. Channi also said the party is supreme and the government follows its ideology. READ MORE

Sep 30, 2021 06:57 (IST)

Rahul Gandhi Busy in Sinking Congress, he Disturbed Settled Govt in Punjab: MP CM Chouhan | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi saying that he was busy in sinking the Congress, and added that he disturbed his own party's government in Punjab. Chouhan also said the BJP does not need to do anything as long as Rahul Gandhi was there in the Congress. He was addressing a public gathering in the villages of Prithvipur Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a day after the announcement of bypolls to one Lok Sabha and three assembly seats in the state. 

Amarinder Singh on Saturday hosted 47 NDA course batchmates over dinner in his Mohali farmhouse. (Credits: Twitter/Raveen Thukral)

Thukral had also clarified that the reason for his visit was personal. “Too much being read into @capt_amarinder’s visit to Delhi. He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation,” tweeted Thukral. Later, at the Chandigarh airport, Amarinder said, “I have to go for some work which I am going for. I have to hand over the Kapurthala House.” He said the media was “unnecessarily indulging in speculation”.

After resigning as Punjab chief minister, Amarinder Singh had said he felt “humiliated”. Later, he had also called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra “inexperienced”.

He had also also threatened to pit a strong candidate against state party chief and his arch nemeis Navjot Singh Sidhu in the coming assembly polls. In no-holds-barred remarks shortly after resigning, he called Sidhu a drama master and a dangerous man, accusing him of behaving like a “Super CM” with the new chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, “simply nodding along.

He also claimed that Punjab is now being run by the party from Delhi, according to a press statement issued by an aide who summed up his interactions with the media.

Singh had submitted his resignation merely minutes before the Congress Legislature Party meeting, which he said was called in a secretive manner. “Priyanka and Rahul are like my children. This should not have ended like this. I am hurt,” the Congress veteran had said.

He had indicated he was still keeping his political options open, adding that he was talking to his friends before deciding on his future course of action.

