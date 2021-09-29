CHANGE LANGUAGE
Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: Channi to Meet Cabinet Day After Sidhu Shocker; Congress Puts Up Brave Face Amid Buzz of More Exits
Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: Channi to Meet Cabinet Day After Sidhu Shocker; Congress Puts Up Brave Face Amid Buzz of More Exits

Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: New chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will meet his cabinet amid buzz of more exits in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

News18.com | September 29, 2021, 07:39 IST
Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July amid a leadership tussle with Amarinder Singh. (Twitter)

Event Highlights

Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: A day after Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tendered his resignation from the post, citing no compromise with the future of the state, new chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will meet his cabinet amid buzz of more exits in solidarity with Sidhu. Sources said that half a dozen Punjab Congress MLAs and some local party leaders reached Sidhu’s house late Tuesday evening. Few more, including Raj Kumar Verka, are also expected to reach and talk to Sidhu to convince him into taking back his decision. After his exit, Punjab Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana resigned in solidarity with him, along with party general secretary Yoginder Dhingra. Party sources told News18 that Sidhu’s resignation has not been accepted yet, and that the Congress high-command is in touch with him.

Trouble started brewing on Sunday as a few hours before the new ministers were to take oath as some MLAs wrote to Sidhu, saying the “tainted” Rana Gurjeet Singh should not be made minister since he faced accusations of corruption in sand mining. Gurjeet Singh, in fact, was removed from the cabinet by then chief minister Amarinder Singh over the corruption allegations. Sukhpal Khaira, talking to media after Sidhu’s resignation said his suggestion was ignored that is why he felt he is a “speechless president”. He said Sidhu had taken a stand against corruption, and demanded the resignation of the minister who had caused all the controversy.

Barely days after Charanjit Singh Channi took over as the Punjab CM and on a day portfolios were given to members of the new state Cabinet, 57-year-old Sidhu’s resignation came as a jolt to the party, with the Assembly elections just less than five months away. At the time he switched over to the Congress from the BJP before the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Sidhu had said he is a “born Congressman”, who came back to his roots.

Sep 29, 2021 07:39 (IST)

Punjab CM Calls Cabinet Meeting Today | Punjab CM Chiranjeet Singh Channi has called a cabinet meeting today. The cabinet meeting will be held at 10:30 am under the leadership of the Punjab CM.

Sep 29, 2021 07:31 (IST)

Congress leaders Harish Rawat and Harish Chaudhary will arrive in Chandigarh today to resolve the Punjab crisis.

Sep 29, 2021 07:30 (IST)

The Sidhu camp hopes that about 50-odd party leaders should submit their resignations before the party high command from his Patiala house as a show of strength. Reliable sources said that the MLAs have told Sidhu that his resignation could trigger major factionalism in Majha, Malwa and Doaba regions, where Congress leaders have been already miffed over cabinet expansion. Among others present at Sidhu’s house were Bawa Henry, Sukhpal Khaira, Kulbir Zira, Nirmal Singh Sutrana, Barinder Meet, Singh Pahda, Pirmal Khalsa, Jagdev Singh Kamalo, Inderveer Bularia and Raja Warring.

Sep 29, 2021 07:20 (IST)

Sidhu’s Patiala House Now a ‘Strategy Hotspot’ With Loyalists Mulling Next Move | A battery of camera crew, visibly stunned MLAs and “worried” supporters have turned Navjot Singh Sidhu’s parental house in Patiala’s Yadavindra Enclave into a political hotspot, which is seeing a flurry of activity post his resignation shocker earlier in the day. Sources said that half a dozen Punjab Congress MLAs and some local party leaders reached Sidhu’s house late Tuesday evening. Few more, including Raj Kumar Verka, are also expected to reach and talk to Sidhu to convince him into taking back his decision. 

Sep 29, 2021 06:54 (IST)

Sidhu Has Proved He's Unstable, Not Fit for Punjab: Amarinder | Soon after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress president on Tuesday, former chief minister Amarinder Singh dubbed it a "drama" and said the cricketer-turned-politician is "unstable" and "not fit" for the border state. Sidhu sent his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday.

Sep 29, 2021 06:51 (IST)

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar tweeted, It's just not cricket ! What stands compromised in this entire 'episode' is the faith reposed in the (outgoing?) PCC President by the Congress Leadership. No amount of grand standing can justify this breach of trust placing his benefactors in a peculiar predicament, he posted. The abrupt resignation took place on a day Amarinder Singh was headed to Delhi, and the day before Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal was scheduled to visit Punjab to make some big announcements.

Sep 29, 2021 06:50 (IST)

Why Did Sidhu Quit? | Sidhu was appointed Congress's state unit president on July 18 amid a bitter power tussle with Amarinder Singh, who stepped down as the CM 10 days back while accusing the party high command of humiliating him. Sidhu didn't elaborate why he has quit. But speculation in party circles ranges from his displeasure over the allocation of the home portfolio to Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to the appointments of the acting police chief and the state advocate general by the new CM. 

Sep 29, 2021 06:48 (IST)

Punjab Congress general secretary Yoginder Dhingra and treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal followed with their resignations. Amid a flurry of political activity, several state Congress leaders visited Sidhu at his home in Patiala. Sidhu, 57, who announced his resignation shortly after the allocation of portfolios to the new ministers, said he remains with the party.

Sep 29, 2021 06:48 (IST)

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns as Punjab Party Chief | Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday quit as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, triggering other resignations and plunging the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections. Hours after his resignation, Razia Sultana, a part of the new 18-member ministry led by Charanjit Singh Channi, too put in her papers, expressing solidarity with the former cricketer.

Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: Channi to Meet Cabinet Day After Sidhu Shocker; Congress Puts Up Brave Face Amid Buzz of More Exits
Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July amid a leadership tussle with Amarinder Singh. (Twitter)

Sidhu had said he would be ready to work under anybody appointed by the high command and contest from where the party wants him to. It is premature to talk about the issue, Sidhu had then said when asked whether he would like to be the chief ministerial candidate of the party.

Four-and-a-half years later, the rift between Sidhu and party leader Amarinder Singh escalated to such a level, resulting in 79-year-old Congress veteran stepping down as chief minister, who said he felt “humiliated” over the way the party handled the protracted crisis.

Amarinder Singh, who had called Sidhu “dangerous” and “anti-national”, while reacting over his resignation, again took a dig at him and said, “I told you so, he is not a stable man, not fit for the border state of Punjab.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

