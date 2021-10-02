Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: 'Entire Party Doing Sidhu's Comedic Theatrics', Capt Slams Charge of MLAs Wanting His Replacement

Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday slammed the Congress over the preposterous lies being floated by various party leaders in a “clear bid to cover up their mishandling of the crisis in the state”. Pointing to the conflicting numbers shared by Harish Rawat and Randeep Surjewala on the purported letter received by the party’s central leadership expressing lack of confidence against him, Captain Amarinder termed it a comedy of errors.
His remarks came after Surjewala claimed that 78 of the 79 Punjab Congress MLAs had written to the party leadership seeking Captain Amarinder’s ouster. Interestingly, just a day earlier, Harish Rawat had, in a press statement, said that 43 MLAs had written to the high command on the issue.
“It seems the entire party has become imbued with Navjot Singh Sidhu’s sense of comic theatrics,” he quipped, retorting, “Next they will claim that 117 MLAs wrote to them against me!” “This is the state of affairs in the party. They cannot even coordinate their lies properly,” remarked Captain Amarinder, adding that the Congress was in a total state of disarray, and the crisis seemed to be escalating by the day, with a large majority of its senior leaders completely disenchanted with the party functioning. The fact of the matter, said the ex-CM, was that the 43-odd MLAs who had signed the said letter had been forced to do so under duress.
Post or No Post Will Stand by Rahul, Priyanka: Sidhu | Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had abruptly resigned as the Punjab Congress chief, said on Saturday he would stand with Gandhi siblings Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi whether he holds any post or not. Upset with some appointments after Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi took charge, Sidhu had put in his papers and, though efforts were made to placate him, it remains unclear if his resignation has been accepted. "Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji & Shastri Ji Post or No Post will stand by @RahulGandhi & @priyankagandhi ! Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win & every Punjabi win !!," Sidhu wrote on his Twitter handle on the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The cricketer-turned-politician in his tweet also posted photos of Mahatma Gandhi and Shastri.
'Chhattisgarh Can Never Become Punjab': CM Bhagel's Full Stop to Rumblings as More MLAs Reach Delhi
Amid speculation of leadership change in Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday reiterated that there is no political movement in the state and replied to former CM Dr. Raman Singh’s statement ‘Chhattisgarh becoming Punjab,’ that “Chhattisgarh can never become Punjab.”
READ | In Sidhu-Channi Tussle, Age-old Congress vs Congress Struggle is Out in the Open, Again
The tussle between the organizational and executive wings of the Congress had begun during the Jawaharlal Nehru era.
Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji & Shastri Ji … Post or No Post will stand by @RahulGandhi & @priyankagandhi ! Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win & every punjabi win !! pic.twitter.com/6r4pYte06E— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 2, 2021
Randhawa Questions Amarinder's Meet with Amit Shah, Doval | "Rest assured, Punjab is in safe hands," said Randhawa, while assuring all those who have been raising concerns over the threat from Pakistan after the change of regime in the state. He questioned Amarinder Singh's meetings with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Union home minister Amit Shah and asked why such meetings were not held earlier to raise state-related issues.
Congress general secretary and Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat took a dig at former chief minister Captain Amrinder Singh on Friday after the latter met with home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Rawat said Captain has remained a ‘secularist’ and he should desist from being BJP’s mascot. “Captain is with Congress since 1980. Ironically he is now going with such people with whom he otherwise should have ideological differences” Rawat said here on Friday while reacting on Captain’s meeting with home minister adding “Captain has been a strong secularist”.
Rahul Aide Harish Chaudhary Likely to be New Punjab In-Charge | Simmering tensions in the Punjab Congress may lead to another big change by the party with Rajasthan minister Harish Chaudhary likely to replace former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat as the Punjab affairs in-charge. Sources said Rawat, too, has requested to be relieved of Punjab duties to focus on Uttarakhand assembly elections due next year. The senior leader is the party’s biggest hope in the hill state where, the high command feels, frequent chief ministerial changes by the BJP have given it a good shot at power.
READ | Unhappy Congressmen to Farmer Leaders: Amarinder Singh is Firming Up Plans for a Regional Front
A day after announcing that he was parting ways with the Congress, speculations are rife over former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s next course of action with him reportedly toying…
Amarinder Singh said the only pressure he had been under for the past few months was that of his own loyalty to the Congress, because of which he continued to tolerate insult after insult. Punjab Congress in-charge Rawat had on Friday, in a press conference in Dehradun, countered Singh, who has said he would leave the party as he had been "utterly humiliated", saying that the Punjab leader must reject any attempt by the BJP if they try to make him their mask in the state.
Amarinder Hits Back at Rawat, Says Cong in Pathetic State in Punjab | Hours after Congress leader Harish Rawat questioned his secular credentials in no-holds-barred attack, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said on Friday it was prompted by the "pathetic situation" the party has now found itself. "Three weeks before stepping down as CM, I had offered my resignation to Sonia Gandhi but she had asked me to continue," said Singh in a statement here, ridiculing Rawat's remarks that he seemed to be under pressure.
The Punjab Chief Minister’s third and last demand was the immediate opening of the Kartarpur Corridor. He asked the PM to talk to Pakistan on the issue. The movement of pilgrims to Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor has been suspended since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chief Minister of Punjab, Shri @CHARANJITCHANNI called on PM @narendramodi. @CMOPb pic.twitter.com/SOnaKFYd9O— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 1, 2021
Repeal Farm Laws: Channi's Three Demands to PM Modi | The recently elected Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to repeal the Centre’s farm laws. Calling his meeting with Modi a very ‘positive one’, Channi said he made three demands before the Prime Minister. The first was to start the procurement of paddy earlier than scheduled (October 10) in the state. Second was to repeal the farm laws, and also to bring an end to the farmers’ issue in the state, by talking to the protesting farmers.
Congress Asks Its Leaders to 'Talk More in Private, Less in Public' | Amid the ongoing crisis within the Congress in Punjab, its national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate expressed the hope that its leaders “talk more in private and less in public." With veteran leader and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh deciding to quit the party, she hoped that he would reconsider his decision, calling him a “soldier" of the Congress. “Amarinder Singh is an extremely respected Congressman. He has been a Congress soldier for long, he has been the Chief Minister for about nine years and nine months. He is respected. To change is the very symptom of life. Our elected MLAs felt there was a leadership change required in Punjab, which is what we did," Shrinate said.
Punjab is in Safe Hands, No Need to Create Panic: Deputy CM | Making a veiled attack on Captain Amarinder Singh over security concerns, Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa assured everyone that the state is in safe hands and said there is no need to create panic. He was speaking against an "alarmist narrative" that was being created by certain people having vested interests about peace and security in Punjab. He warned against such designs and said that it will create an unnecessary sense of fear and insecurity among the people.
Amid efforts being made by Team Channi to placate Navjot Singh Sidhu, the cricketer-turned-politician promised to stand by Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. He further said that he will uphold the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri. “Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win and every Punjabi win,” he said.
Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar posted a cryptic tweet and requested people to not infer anything from the two line he wrote. In a tweet on Friday he questioned, “Is it finally truce now, armistice sealed? Or is it only a temporary ceasefire?” He also mentioned that he was referring to the situation at the Line of Actual Control after the recent Chine intrusion into the territory. “No inference please,” he added.
Jakhar was replaced to make Navjot Singh Sidhu the chief of the Punjab Congress and later led to the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh from the post of the chief minister. Jakhar’s name was also doing the rounds as the next chief minister but he was ruled out for several reasons including his relation with Sidhu.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who met PM Modi on Friday, was slated to meet senior Congress leaders. He, however, didn’t had meetings with the Congress leadership and went directly to the airport. Channi was also supposed to meet the Gandhis, sources said.
Congress high command had told Chaani “to sort it out at the state level”. Additionally, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat is also being sent to Chandigarh before the cabinet meeting on Monday, they said.
Channi rushed to Delhi a day after he held hectic parleys with a disgruntled Navjot Singh Sidhu who finally relented and reportedly agreed to continue as the Punjab Congress chief after he was assured that a coordination panel, comprising both him and Channi will be set up to oversee all major decisions by the Punjab government in future. The decision was reached after an over two-hour meeting at the Punjab Congress Bhavan. Sidhu had resigned from the post of the state party chief on Tuesday.
Rawat had told News18 that it will take ‘five to seven days‘ to get everything right in Punjab. Rawat said he was earlier assuming that the work has been done, but “some situations are such” that he will have to go to Punjab.
