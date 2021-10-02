Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: Sunil Jakhar Posts Cryptic Tweet Amid Drama; Dy CM Randhawa Says State in Safe Hands

Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar posted a cryptic tweet and requested people to not infer anything from the two line he wrote. In a tweet on Friday he questioned, “Is it finally truce now, armistice sealed? Or is it only a temporary ceasefire?” He also mentioned that he was referring to the situation at the Line of Actual Control after the recent Chine intrusion into the territory. “No inference please,” he added.

Jakhar was replaced to make Navjot Singh Sidhu the chief of the Punjab Congress and later led to the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh from the post of the chief minister. Jakhar’s name was also doing the rounds as the next chief minister but he was ruled out for several reasons including his relation with Sidhu.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who met PM Modi on Friday, was slated to meet senior Congress leaders. He, however, didn’t had meetings with the Congress leadership and went directly to the airport. Channi was also supposed to meet the Gandhis, sources said.