Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: Sunil Jakhar Posts Cryptic Tweet Amid Drama; Dy CM Randhawa Says State in Safe Hands

Congress high command had told Chaani “to sort it out at the state level”. Additionally, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat is also being sent to Chandigarh before the cabinet meeting on Monday, they said.
Channi rushed to Delhi a day after he held hectic parleys with a disgruntled Navjot Singh Sidhu who finally relented and reportedly agreed to continue as the Punjab Congress chief after he was assured that a coordination panel, comprising both him and Channi will be set up to oversee all major decisions by the Punjab government in future. The decision was reached after an over two-hour meeting at the Punjab Congress Bhavan. Sidhu had resigned from the post of the state party chief on Tuesday.
Rawat had told News18 that it will take ‘five to seven days‘ to get everything right in Punjab. Rawat said he was earlier assuming that the work has been done, but “some situations are such” that he will have to go to Punjab.
