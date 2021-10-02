CHANGE LANGUAGE
Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: Sunil Jakhar Posts Cryptic Tweet Amid Drama; Dy CM Randhawa Says State in Safe Hands
Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: State Congress in-charge Harish Rawat will visit Chandigarh before the cabinet meeting on Monday.

News18.com | October 02, 2021, 07:32 IST
Charanjit Singh Channi

Event Highlights

Punjab Crisis LIVE Updates: Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar posted a cryptic tweet and requested people to not infer anything from the two line he wrote. In a tweet on Friday he questioned, “Is it finally truce now, armistice sealed? Or is it only a temporary ceasefire?” He also mentioned that he was referring to the situation at the Line of Actual Control after the recent Chine intrusion into the territory. “No inference please,” he added.

Jakhar was replaced to make Navjot Singh Sidhu the chief of the Punjab Congress and later led to the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh from the post of the chief minister. Jakhar’s name was also doing the rounds as the next chief minister but he was ruled out for several reasons including his relation with Sidhu.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who met PM Modi on Friday, was slated to meet senior Congress leaders. He, however, didn’t had meetings with the Congress leadership and went directly to the airport. Channi was also supposed to meet the Gandhis, sources said.

Oct 02, 2021 07:32 (IST)

Congress Asks Its Leaders to 'Talk More in Private, Less in Public' | Amid the ongoing crisis within the Congress in Punjab, its national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate expressed the hope that its leaders “talk more in private and less in public." With veteran leader and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh deciding to quit the party, she hoped that he would reconsider his decision, calling him a “soldier" of the Congress. “Amarinder Singh is an extremely respected Congressman. He has been a Congress soldier for long, he has been the Chief Minister for about nine years and nine months. He is respected. To change is the very symptom of life. Our elected MLAs felt there was a leadership change required in Punjab, which is what we did," Shrinate said. 

Oct 02, 2021 07:21 (IST)

Randhawa Questions Amarinder's Meet with Amit Shah, Doval | "Rest assured, Punjab is in safe hands," said Randhawa, while assuring all those who have been raising concerns over the threat from Pakistan after the change of regime in the state. He questioned Amarinder Singh's meetings with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Union home minister Amit Shah and asked why such meetings were not held earlier to raise state-related issues.

Oct 02, 2021 07:19 (IST)

Punjab is in Safe Hands, No Need to Create Panic: Deputy CM | Making a veiled attack on Captain Amarinder Singh over security concerns, Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa assured everyone that the state is in safe hands and said there is no need to create panic. He was speaking against an "alarmist narrative" that was being created by certain people having vested interests about peace and security in Punjab. He warned against such designs and said that it will create an unnecessary sense of fear and insecurity among the people. 

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi addresses to media after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence, in New Delhi, Friday,Oct, 1, 2021. (IANS)

Congress high command had told Chaani “to sort it out at the state level”. Additionally, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat is also being sent to Chandigarh before the cabinet meeting on Monday, they said.

Channi rushed to Delhi a day after he held hectic parleys with a disgruntled Navjot Singh Sidhu who finally relented and reportedly agreed to continue as the Punjab Congress chief after he was assured that a coordination panel, comprising both him and Channi will be set up to oversee all major decisions by the Punjab government in future. The decision was reached after an over two-hour meeting at the Punjab Congress Bhavan. Sidhu had resigned from the post of the state party chief on Tuesday.

Rawat had told News18 that it will take ‘five to seven days‘ to get everything right in Punjab. Rawat said he was earlier assuming that the work has been done, but “some situations are such” that he will have to go to Punjab.

