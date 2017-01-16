Punjab Poll 2017: Kejriwal's Daughter, Son Join AAP Campaign for Weekend

Amritsar: Last weekend, poll-bound Amritsar was home to a family reunion.

Harshita and Pulkit along with their mother Sunita joined their father Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s holy city as he gears up for one of his biggest political battles yet.

Harshita, a third year student of chemical engineering in IIT Delhi, and brother Pulkit, a class Xth student, joined AAP’s footsoldiers for their door-to-door campaign in Amritsar. They arrived in Amritsar on Friday night with their mother Sunita.



Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita interacts with a party worker in Amritsar. (Photo: CNN-News18)

After a six-hour push on the streets for AAP, Pulkit feels the response is good. “Sabhi bol rahe the jhadu, jhadu, aap ko toh bolne ke zaroorat nahi... Sabhi change ke liye hope kar rahen hai... jitwayenge majority se, badlenge Punjab (Every one was chanting AAP-AAP, all seem to want change. They were saying we will make AAP win with majority, change Punjab).

At the house of Dr Inderbir Singh Gujjar, AAP candidate from Amritsar (South) where Kejriwal's family will be staying the night, the conversation is all about the campaign.

Harshita feels that a few were pessimistic “but if you generally say the truth they agree.”



On Sunday, Harshita, Sunita and Pulkit, were with Kejriwa as he hit the road traversing the border areas and addressed nukkad sabhas in Amritsar. (Photo: CNN-News18)

“If you refer to Delhi Government and give examples of initiatives taken, they seem to agree and get convinced. They are willing to give chance to a new party,” she tells News18.

Kejriwal’s hectic schedule leaves him with little time for his family but Pulkit has no complaints. “Whenever he gets time, he spends it with us, we make good use of it. We go to see movies,” he says.

Like his father and sister, Pulkit too hopes to make it to the IIT. But he says he is wary of politics. “It is a very dirty thing,” Pulkit says.



An elderly person interacts with Harshita Kejriwal in Amritsar on Monday. (Photo: CNN-News18)

But has deep respect for his father’s choice. Speaking of his father as a father would speak of a son, “We are proud of him that he has taken the initiative and is giving it all. Everyone says we need change, but no one makes the effort ...he has taken a start of bringing honest people together and make India better,” says the son.

Is politics an option? Harshita says: “No, I like campaigning, I like following things but have no intention of joining politics.”

On Sunday, Harshita, Sunita and Pulkit, were with Kejriwal as he hit the road traversing the border areas and addressed nukkad sabhas. As election dates draw close, Pulkit admits he feels tense hoping “Papa will be able to make a change.”