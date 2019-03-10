English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Punjab Election Dates: All 13 Seats to Vote on May 19, Results on May 23
BJP will fight in 3 seats while its traditional ally in the state Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will contest in 10 Lok Sabha seats on the lines of previous Lok Sabha polls.
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday said the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab will be held on May 19 for 13 constituencies in single phase.
The general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party will fight the polls with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali), a breakaway faction of the SAD.
In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the SAD won four out of the 10 seats it contested, while the BJP won two out of the three.
As per new rules introduced by the Election Commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country in their poll affidavits.
