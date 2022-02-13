Punjab Elections 2022: CM Channi Losing from Both Constituencies, Claims Arvind Kejriwal

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is losing from both constituencies– Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur in the February 20 assembly polls. We have conducted surveys thrice. In all the three surveys, the Aam Aadmi Party was ahead in both the seats, he said while addressing the media here.

Channi, who is Congress’s chief ministerial candidate, is contesting the polls from his home turf Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar and Bhadaur in Barnala. According to the survey, in Chamkaur Sahib, Channi is liked by 35 per cent people and 52 per cent people chose the AAP, claimed Kejriwal, who is the AAP’s national convener and chief minister of Delhi.

On the other hand, in Bhadaur, the second constituency from where Channi is contesting, 48 per cent people liked the AAP candidate while Channi was liked by only 30 per cent people, he said. Kejriwal said Channi will remain only the chief ministerial face of the Congress because when he loses from both seats and is not an MLA how will he become the chief minister. Punjab is facing repercussions of constant tussle for power amongst Congressmen and that is why people will not trust them, he said. We (AAP) are making plans for the next five years for the development of Punjab with our leaders, workers and people of Punjab. The Congress has become a circus. The people of Punjab are not going to vote for the one who runs the circus, Kejriwal said.

AAP Punjab’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann attacked the Congress and said that the leaders of the party who cannot contest elections together, what good future will they give to Punjab. Mann claimed that there was a tussle between several Congress leaders.Congress candidate Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has accused Finance Minister Manpreet Badal of trying to defeat him, he claimed. Former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s wife Preneet Kaur, who is currently a Congress MP, is campaigning against the Congress candidate for her husband from Patiala seat, Mann said. Similarly, Chief Minister Channi’s brother is contesting against the Congress candidate from Bassi Pathana, he claimed.

The son of Congress government minister Rana Gurjit Singh is contesting elections as an Independent candidate from Sultanpur Lodhi assembly constituency and for that Rana Gurjit is campaigning against the Congress candidate there.Mann said in fact, Congress leaders do not care about the public and their issues. Their only aim is to keep themselves and their family in power by any means possible. Congress cannot give a stable government to Punjab. Even after coming to power, they will continue to fight amongst themselves like this. Voting for the Congress means compromising the future of Punjab, he alleged.

Mann said Punjab needs a stable and strong government. The entire AAP team is united for the development of Punjab, he said claiming that the AAP will give a stable, strong and honest government to Punjab and make the state prosperous again.

