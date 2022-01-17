Punjab Elections 2022 Deferred: Why It is a Breather for Congress, BJP, AAP and Akali Dal

Realising the importance of caste matrix for the multi-cornered Punjab assembly polls, every political party had approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) to defer the polls with an eye on the hugely significant Ravidassia sect in the state.

The ECI, earlier in the day, pushed the polls to February 20 from February 14, after political parties sought deferment in view of the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Ravidas, whose birthday is celebrated on February 16.

The followers of the sect, the Ravidassias as they are called, are pegged at around 5 million in the state. With such a large number, every political party wanted to ensure that they are not left out.

The followers of the sects visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh apart from organising several programmes across the state.

Fearing that the Ravidassias would be travelling to UP, the first to raise the demand for deferring the dates was raised by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

“If the voting is held on February 14, the followers of Guru Ravidas would not be able to cast their votes as they would be travelling or remain engaged in the preparations of the celebrations,” he had pointed out.

ALSO READ | Punjab Elections 2022: Don’t Vote for Parties Which are Not Even in Contest, Says AAP’s Raghav Chadha

He thus urged the EC to consider the postponement of the dates so that people from this community in particular could participate on the elections process.

Joining the chorus for the postponement was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Ravidassias are primarily in the Doaba region of the state which comprises 23 assembly constituencies and each seat has SC population ranging from 25-75%.

The Congress is focussing on the politically significant Doaba region, a reason why the party was even contemplating declaring the second seat for CM Channi from this region.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.