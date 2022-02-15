Punjab Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Chopper Sparks New Verbal Duel, Modi Recalls 2014 Case, Channi Says 'Not Allowed to Fly Due to PM's Visit'

Read more

AICC chopper from Rajindra park helipad in front of his official residence. Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal will release its manifesto on Tuesday.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party, incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday accused party convener Arvind Kejriwal of misleading people in the name of ‘politics of change’. He claimed that every third candidate of the party had a criminal record. The SAD had the maximum number of candidates with criminal records, followed by the AAP, he said. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also alleged that the AAP wanted to use Punjab as a stepping stone to success.

Channi added that a number of AAP candidates are those who were denied tickets by other parties. How can Kejriwal talk of change?.

Congress has promised free education in government schools and colleges and one lakh government jobs in the first year if the party returned to power after the February 20 Assembly elections. Channi at a press conference said people of Punjab could see through the “falsehood” of Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal in a sharp response claimed that the AAP’s rival parties in Punjab are targeting him and its chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann as they do not want the state to have an honest government. He said the only fault of his party and its leaders is that they talk about improving the condition of schools and hospitals in Punjab, giving jobs to people, and ensuring justice in sacrilege cases. In a swipe at his Punjab counterpart, Kejriwal said Charanjit Singh Channi has been having nightmares about him and is unable to sleep these days.

Punjab will vote on February 20.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.