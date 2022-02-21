Punjab Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Winning from Both Seats with Good Margin, Kejriwal A Liar, Says Channi

Read more

sometimes apologizes,” Channi said.

The Punjab CM is contesting from Bhadaur seat, in addition to his sitting Chamkaur Sahib seat for the state polls.

Further hitting on the AAP, he said that the party has leaders who have been rejected from all the sides and added that if party comes to power, there will be no change.

“If instead of Congress, AAP comes to power, there will be no change, as they have political leaders who get rejected from all sides. They’re neither revolutionary nor is he (Arvind Kejriwal) a Bhagat Singh disciple,” Channi added.

The statement comes as Punjab recorded nearly 70 percent polling till 5 pm in the assembly elections. The average voter turnout for the single-phase elections to the 117-member assembly in Punjab was 69.65 per cent. The results for the assembly elections of Punjab will be declared on March 10 along with that of UP, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

The Election Commission (EC) restrained actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood from visiting polling booths in Moga in Punjab following complaints that he was trying to influence voters. His vehicle wasPunjab Elections 2022

also impounded by police, said officials. However, Sood, who denied the charges, alleged that other candidates were trying to buy votes. His sister Malvika Sood Sachar is a Congress candidate from Moga.

