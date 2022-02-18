Live now
Punjab Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Daughter of AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, 26-year-old Harshita is campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. Calling Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s chief ministerial candidate for the state, her ‘uncle’, Harshita is seen asking for votes for him, according to reports. “I do not know how to give speeches, but your enthusiasm has made me feel alive too. I have come Read More
Key EventsKey Events
he Ludhiana West Assembly seat will go to polls in Punjab elections 2022 on February 20. The Ludhiana West Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.
The ruling Congress has again fielded sitting Ludhiana West MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu, while the AAP has put up Gurpreet Bassi Gogi as its challenger. The SAD contestant is Maheshinder Singh Grewal and the BJP candidate is Bikram Singh Sidhu. READ MORE
The Bathinda Urban Assembly seat will vote in Punjab elections 2022 on February 20. The Bathinda Urban Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.
The Congress has fielded sitting Bathinda Urban MLA Manpreet Singh Badal and Jagroop Singh Gill is the challenger from AAP. The BJP has put up Raj Kumar as its candidate, while Sarup Chand Singla is the SAD constestant. READ MORE
Daughter of AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, 26-year-old Harshita is campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. Calling Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s chief ministerial candidate for the state, her ‘uncle’, Harshita is seen asking for votes for him, according to reports. “I do not know how to give speeches, but your enthusiasm has made me feel alive too. I have come here to seek votes for my uncle Bhagwant Mann,” she said. Harshita said in her speech that if anyone had given thought towards progress for the sake of children, then it was only AAP.
A complaint was lodged in a court here on Thursday against Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his alleged “insulting” remark about “bhaiyas” from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
The petition was filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, by social activist Tamanna Hashmi, who has claimed that the comment has “put in danger lives of Biharis living in Punjab.
The Congress leader had, at a recent public meeting in poll-bound Punjab, said “bhaiyas” (migrants) from UP and Bihar will not be allowed to “rule” his state. The utterance has evoked strong reactions from across the political spectrum. READ MORE
With few days to go for the Punjab assembly elections, the Congress received a jolt in Amritsar when sitting Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu quit and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to uphold what he claimed his ‘self-dignity’. After joining the party Rintu said he had taken the decision as he felt ignored by the party. “When you are ignored in spite of working for the party with dedication, taking another course is the best option,” he told the media. READ MORE
The Ludhiana North Assembly seat will go to polls in Punjab elections 2022 on February 20. The Ludhiana North Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.
The Congress has fielded sitting MLA Rakesh Pandey from Ludhiana North, while the AAP has fielded Madan Lal Bagga. RD Sharma is the Akali Dal candidate, and Parveen Bansal is the BJP contestant. READ MORE
Aday after former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas alleged that party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has been a supporter of Khalistani separatists in Punjab on a video, the Election Commission of India on Thursday called it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and directed political parties against broadcasting it. READ MORE
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ”bade miyan” and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ”chote miyan” on Thursday, and said their governance is only visible in advertisements. She also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of using religion and sentiments for political gains. READ MORE
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s wealth has decreased by over Rs 5 crore while that of his predecessor Amarinder Singh has gone up by Rs 20 crore since 2017, a new report from Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) says. Further, Sukhbir Singh Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal has declared an increase of Rs 100 crore in his wealth between 2017 and 2022. READ MORE
Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was on February 6 announced as the CM face of the Congress for the Punjab elections. He and the party’s state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu were vying for the position and both had said they would follow the command of the central leadership. However, as the February 20 elections approach, the factionalism in the Congress is not subsiding. READ MORE
Aday after his remark stoked controversy, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday issued a fresh clarification and said that his comments were twisted and it was meant for outsiders in Punjab like Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh.
“My statements were distorted. I want to say it again, that Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Kejriwal come from outside and create obstructions. I have talked about them,” Channi said. READ MORE
The people of Punjab want to know what happened to the promises made by Congress five years ago, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Friday in Jalandhar. “People of Punjab are asking questions to Congress that what happened to those promises which you made five years back? They promised to waive off farm loans, provide employment and make Punjab drug-free, but nothing has happened,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.
The people of Punjab want to know what happened to the promises made by Congress five years ago, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Friday in Jalandhar. “People of Punjab are asking questions to Congress that what happened to those promises which you made five years back? They promised to waive off farm loans, provide employment and make Punjab drug-free, but nothing has happened,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said “winds of change are sweeping” Punjab with the people yearning to bring the BJP-led alliance to power and put an end to the “loot tantra” in the state. He also slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his ‘UP, Bihar de bhaiya’ remark, alleging that the Congress wants to “disintegrate the country”.
Targetting the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, Singh said, “You know one has looted Punjab. The other which claims that it would form a government here, ask what have they done in Delhi.” “The AAP says they will wipe out drug menace from Punjab. Those who opened liquor vends in every street of Delhi, they are talking of wiping out drugs here.” “If any party can do that (wipe out drug menace), it is only the Bharatiya Janata Party. We will see to it who has the guts to indulge in drug trade when the BJP comes to power in the state,” he said. Holding poll meetings in Amritsar, Nangal in Anandpur Sahib, and Moga Singh said, “Winds of change are sweeping Punjab. People will not allow loot tantra to continue.” He claimed that people are yearning to bring the BJP-led alliance to power in Punjab.
Using cricket analogy, he hit at the Congress saying, “As far as the Congress is concerned, you know that two people want to bat together and none of them wants to be on the non-striker’s end. “When two batsmen bat on one crease, it is certain they will be out and no one can stop that.” His jibe was apparently aimed at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress chief and former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu. Both Sidhu and Chani were in contention for being the Congress’s chief ministerial candidate in the Assembly polls. The party has announced Channi as the chief ministerial candidate.
Over Channi’s ‘UP, Bihar de bhaiya’ remark, Rajanth Singh invoked Guru Nanak Dev, saying the founder of Sikhism gave the message of tolerance, love and universal brotherhood and yearned to see a casteless society. On the other hand, Chief Minister Channi says he won’t let the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar enter Punjab, Singh alleged. “We shall see who dares to stop people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from coming to Punjab.” Channi had courted controversy by asking people during a roadshow not to let “Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi de bhaiya” enter the state. He, however, on Thursday said his comment had been “twisted” and lauded the migrants for their contribution to the state’s development.
The word “bhaiya” is generally considered offensive in reference to migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who work in Punjab. Rajnath Singh appealed to voters to bring the BJP-led alliance to power in Punjab, saying it was a border state and needs a strong government that can counter security threats from across the border. At Amritsar, he also paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and the Durgiana temple.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.