Punjab Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Stage Set for Multi-Cornered Fight; Litmus Test for Charanjit Channi, Capt Amarinder, Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The stage is set for the high-stakes, high-voltage, electoral battle for Punjab as over two crore voters will exercise their franchise and decide the fate of the state which is locked in a tussle among the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. According to the Election Commission, 117 assembly constituencies in 23 districts will vote today from 8am to 6pm. The Election Commission had earlier Read More
People are dialing me and saying that we are waiting for the voting to start and will vote for you. We’ve done many social works. I don’t think any other candidate has done so much social work: Malvika Sood, Congress’ candidate from Moga to ANI.
Be it challenges to opponents or not-so-subtle messages for their own party, netas in Punjab have not held back this election season. From Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Singh Channi to Bhagwant Mann to the Badals, slogans, dares and predictions have raised the tempo of Punjab elections, which promises to be photo finish come March 10, 2022. READ MORE
The suspense was unbearable not just for political observers in Punjab, but also for Congress MLAs and candidates. Who would it be – Navjot Singh Sidhu or Charanjit Singh Channi? The backroom was buzzing for days as Rahul Gandhi wanted the moment of truth to be picture-perfect. And it was.
Rahul Gandhi was driven in Ludhiana by Sunil Jakhar, who has publicly berated his party for edging him out of the CM race for being a Hindu. In the back seat were Sidhu and Channi, waiting to be handed the steering wheel of the party’s election campaign. The quartet headed to the Hyatt Hotel, not too far from Harsheela Resorts where the announcement was made. READ MORE
Gurnam Singh comes to the Bela bus stand in Chamkaur Sahib, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s constituency, every day. The social activist and president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) unit in the area meets and consoles his fellow villagers, trying to give them hope.
Gurnam Singh is a worried man these days. He knows that Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh alias Honey has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in the illegal sand mind case. “This means he can get bail soon,” says Singh. READ MORE
Around 50 days ago, after seeing no hope for justice from the outgoing Congress government for the death of his father in the Behbal Kalan’s police firing case of 2015, Sukhraj Singh put up a tent alongside the main Faridkot highway and is sitting on a ‘dharna’ in the biting cold. “Neither Captain Amarinder Singh nor Charanjit Singh Channi gave us justice. Captain was removed for inaction in sacrilege and police firing cases. Channi did nothing too,” Singh says. READ MORE
In the royal seat of Patiala and their home, either Captain Amarinder Singh or his wife have held sway as MLA for almost two decades now. Singh in fact won in 2017 and 2012, polling nearly 70 per cent of the votes, and his major opponents lost their deposits. But this time Captain does not have the Congress hand supporting him. READ MORE
Not many glance at the Kanshi Ram statue in the heart of his native village Khawaspur in Punjab’s Ropar district. Just 500 metres away is his brother Harbans Singh’s house. The blue-coloured elephant water tank on the roof of the house is the only testimony to the fact that this was where the Bahujan Samaj Party founder lived. The bedroom is lined with several pictures of Kanshi Ram with party workers and family. But what stands out is the one with an almost unrecognisable Mayawati, his political heir. READ MORE
“The entire national media is searching for me in villages here, asking who is the person against whom the Congress had to field its chief minister,” says 35-year-old Labh Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party in a surprised tone in a village in Bhadaur when asked how he plans to take on CM Charanjit Singh Channi here. READ MORE
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday appealed to the people of Punjab to give the party-led alliance a clear majority for peace and prosperity in the state which goes to the polls on Sunday. Union Minister and the party’s Punjab affairs in-charge, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said his party has come with a vision and agenda for the development of Punjab, unlike the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, which the saffron party claimed, are pursuing a divisive agenda. Shekhawat, along with the state BJP general secretary, Subhash Sharma, said, the BJP was fighting the Punjab elections as a major partner for the first time while earlier it used to contest only 23 seats. He appealed to the people to give the BJP-led alliance a clear majority for Punjab’s peace and prosperity.
Both Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will see a multi-cornered contest as voters cast their ballot on February 20. All 117 assembly constituencies will go to polls in Punjab, along with 59 seats in the third phase of the elections in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
In all, three former chief ministers are in the fray from both states: Parkash Singh Badal and Captain Amarinder Singh from Punjab, as well as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Uttar Pradesh. READ MORE
In a major setback to Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party days ahead of Punjab assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has acceded the request of Charanjit Singh Channi government to probe the alleged connection between proscribed terror outfit Sikhs For Justice with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In a letter on Friday, Shah said “any political party seeking help from a terrorist outfit in polls is against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.” READ MORE
AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu have “brighter future” in comedy, BJP leader and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday in a swipe at them ahead of the February 20 assembly polls.
Puri, who has been canvassing for his party’s candidates across Punjab, also claimed that AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was forced to declare the party’s chief ministerial candidate as Mann was “a millstone around his neck”. READ MORE
With little over two hours left for Punjab elections 2022 campaigning on Friday, the Congress put up a united front with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi flanked by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and senior leader Sunil Jakhar. READ MORE
A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women, are in the fray. The voting will take place from 8 am to 6 pm, said Punjab chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju. Among prominent candidates are Channi, Mann, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, two former CMs Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal, and Sukhbir Singh Badal. Channi is contesting from two seats, Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar and Bhadaur in Barnala. Mann is contesting from Dhuri, which is part of the Sangrur parliamentary constituency, from where he is a two-time MP.
On Guru Ravidass Jayanti this Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and its two-time MP and chief ministerial face in Punjab Bhagwant Mann prayed together at the famous Guru Ravidass temple before setting out to campaign together in Jalandhar. The duo not only sent a message to the politically significant 32% Scheduled Caste population in Punjab but also one of unity in AAP in the face of serious infighting within the state’s ruling Congress. READ MORE
Even as Punjab’s drug crisis rages, it has once again found the top spot among political issues in the assembly elections this time. All political parties have promised to resolve the state’s “drug problem” but little has been done to come up with concrete solutions. In the 2017 assembly elections, too, both Congress and AAP had promised action against the “drug syndicate”. Former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, in his election campaign, had taken an oath over the Gutka Sahib, a book of Sikh religious hymns, to “break the backbone of drugs” in the state in four weeks. This the promise for which Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu targeted him, but Captain has maintained that he did a lot to curb the drug problem in the state. READ MORE
Punjab will head to polling booths on February 20, Sunday after months of hectic political action that saw a change of Chief Minister and unprecedented breach of the Prime Minister’s security. Political equations, too, changed dramatically in the state with Captain Amarinder Singh floating the new Punjab Lok Congress after walking out of the Congress over his acrimonious ouster from the top job. Amarinder Singh has now struck up an alliance with the BJP, which is fighting solo and trying to shed the shadow of the year-long farmers’ protest. READ MORE
Some of the crucial names in the fray include Congress’s Navjot Singh Sidhu (contesting from Amritsar), AAP’s Bhagwant Mann (contesting from Dhuri), Congress’s Charanjit Singh Channi (contesting from Bhadaur, Chamkaur Sahib seats), SAD’s Sukhbir Singh Badal (contesting from Jalalabada), Punjab Lok Congress’s Capt Amarinder Singh (contesting from Patiala), Parkash Singh Badal (contesting from Lambi), Congress’s Sukhpal Khaira (contesting from Bholuth) and AAP’s Kulwant Singh (contesting from Mohali).
The Congress is banking on decisions like reducing electricity tariff and fuel prices, taken during current CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s 111-day tenure. The Aam Aadmi Party, which has emerged as a major contender, is eyeing to wrest power while projecting the Delhi model of governance. The stakes are also high for the Shiromani Akali Dal which is contesting the polls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party after breaking ties with the BJP in 2020 over the farm laws issue. With Sukhbir Singh Badal in the driving seat, the SAD called itself Punjab’s own party and promised all-round development of the state. The BJP, which used to be a junior partner during its previous alliance with the SAD, is fighting the elections as a major partner. Entering into an alliance with Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt), the saffron party has asked voters to go for a double-engine government for Nawan (new) Punjab.
The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, comprising various Punjab farmer bodies, which had taken part in the stir against the Centre’s now-repealed farm laws, is contesting the polls in alliance with Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Sanyukt Sangharsh Party. Prominent faces who are in the fray are Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, former CMs Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal, and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and former Union minister Vijay Sampla are also fighting the elections. All major political parties have promised a host of freebies to woo voters.
While AAP has promised Rs 1,000 for all women, the Congress has also promised Rs 1,100 per month for needy women. The SAD-BSP alliance has promised Rs 2,000 per month to all women heads of blue card holder families (BPL beneficiaries).
The Congress and the SAD-BSP alliance have promised one lakh government jobs. The SAD-BSP promised 75 percent reservation for state youth in public and private sectors. The BJP led alliance has made a similar promise, but for the government sector only.
AAP has promised up to 300 units of free power while the SAD-BSP promised 400 units of free electricity. The high-pitched campaigning, which saw participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister Smriti Irani, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, came to an end on Friday.
Modi, who held three rallies at Jalandhar, Pathankot and Abohar, covering Punjab’s Doaba, Majha and Malwa regions, had accused the Congress and the AAP of pretending to fight against each. Rahul Gandhi had cautioned people against going for any “experiment” in the Punjab polls, saying that maintaining peace was most important for the state and only his party was capable of it.
There are a total of 2,14,99,804 voters, including 1,02,00,996 women. There are 24,740 polling stations, of which 2,013 have been identified as critical, said an official. Adequate security arrangements have been made for ensuring free and fair polling, said the official.
In the wake of elections, the state government has declared a paid holiday for employees working in shops, commercial establishments and factories on Sunday. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, the Congress had ended the SAD-BJP combine’s 10-year-regime by bagging 77 seats.
The AAP had managed to get 20 seats while the SAD-BJP had won 18 and two seats went into the kitty of the Lok Insaaf Party.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.